Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported that it has become the first two-wheeler company in the world to cross market capitalisation of Rs. 1 lakh crore.

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto's market capitalisation crosses Rs. 1 lakh crore
  • Bajaj Auto is India's number one motorcycle exporter
  • Bajaj Auto owns 48 per cent stake in Austria's KTM AG

Bajaj Auto has become the world's first two-wheeler company to cross a market capitalisation of ₹ 1 lakh crore. On January 1, 2021, the company's share price closed at ₹ 3,479 on the National Stock Exchange, making its market capitalisation ₹ 1,00,670.76 crore at that price. The market valuation is considerably higher than all other domestic two-wheeler companies, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. The company quoted analysts as saying that a market capitalisation of over ₹ 1 lakh crore has not bee achieved by any international two-wheeler company in the world. This milestone comes as Bajaj celebrates its 75th year of operations.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Registers 11 Per Cent Growth In December 2020

"The company's sharp focus on the motorcycles category and its unwavering commitment to strategies of differentiation as well as the practice of TPM combined with global ambitions have today made Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe. This inspires us even more to serve and delight customers all over the world," Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Trademarks Excelsior-Henderson Name In Europe

b1am2qlg

Bajaj manufactures small displacement KTM bikes in India, which are exported globally

Bajaj owns over 48 per cent stake in KTM AG of Austria, and several small displacement models of KTM and Swedish motorcycle brand Husqvarna, also owned by KTM, are designed jointly by KTM and Bajaj and manufactured in India. Bajaj also has a non-equity partnership with UK's Triumph Motorcycles under which small displacement Triumph motorcycles will be manufactured in India and offered on sale, in India, and other global markets.

Also Read: COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Alliance To 2023

mo80qql8

Both the made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 are priced at ₹ 1.85 lakh

Bajaj Auto has three manufacturing facilities at Chakan, near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand. The company recently announced its fourth plant at Chakan with an investment of Rs, 650 crore for manufacturing premium segment bikes and electric two-wheelers. Bajaj Auto is India's largest exporter of two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

