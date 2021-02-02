Two-Wheeler Sales January 2021: Bajaj Auto Registers A 11% Decline In The Domestic Market

Bajaj Auto has released the monthly sales numbers for January 2021, during which the company witnessed an 11 per cent decline in domestic sales. Last month the company's total domestic sales, two-wheelers and three-wheelers combined, stood at 1,70,757 vehicles, as against 1,92,872 units sold in January 2020. However, compared to 1,39,606 units sold in December 2020, Bajaj Auto witnessed a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of 22.3 per cent in domestic sales. Domestic two-wheeler sales were stagnant in January 2021, at 1,57,404 units, against 1,57,796 vehicles sold during the same month last year. However, it was the commercial vehicle category that took the biggest hit, seeing a 62 per cent decline at 13,353 units, compared to 35,076 three-wheelers sold in India, in January 2020.

Bajaj Auto has also announced registering its highest ever export sales in January 2021, which stood at 2,54,442 units, a 26 per cent growth over 2,01,601 vehicles that were exported during the same month last year. Compared to December 2020, when the company exported 2,32,926 vehicles, Bajaj witnessed a M-o-M growth of 9.23 per cent. A major contribution to the company's exports came from two-wheelers, which also accounted for highest-ever export sales, at 2,27,532 units, a 30 per cent rise compared to 1,74,546 two-wheelers exported a year ago in January 2020.

At the same time, in January 2021, Bajaj's commercial vehicle exports saw a marginal dip of 1 per cent, at 26,910 units, as compared to 27,055 three-wheelers that were exported during the same month, last year.

Between April 2020 and January 2021, Bajaj's three-wheeler sales dropped 52 per cent at 2,85,252 units

As for the company's Year-To-Date (YTD) performance, between April 2020 and January 2021, Bajaj Auto registered total sales of 32,28,449, witnessing a decline of 20 per cent, compared to 40,17,724 units sold during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Two-wheeler sales during this period saw a 14 per cent decline at 29,43,197 units, while three-wheeler sales dropped 52 per cent at 2,85,252 units. This stark difference in numbers can mainly be attributed to vehicle sales affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

