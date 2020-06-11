2021 BMW X5 45e Plug-In Hybird Unveiled In USA

BMW has been focussing on hybrid vehicles for the last couple of years. After the 7-Series 45e Plug-in hybrid, it has now introduced the new BMW X5 xDrive 45e Plug-in hybrid in USA. The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine is coupled with an electric motor in the X5 45e xDrive PHEV and in combination the powertrain churns out 395 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox which sends power to all four wheels.

Also Read: 2020 BMW X6 Launched In India

BMW X5 72.9 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The BMW X5 45e xDrive takes 5.3 seconds to clock triple digit speeds.

The petrol motor puts out 278 bhp while the electric motor adds 109 bhp which sources power from a 24-kWh battery pack, providing an electric only range of 48 km at a top-speed of 135 kmph. The BMW X5 45e xDrive takes 5.3 seconds to clock triple digit speeds being over a second quicker than the X5 40e and has a top-speed of 209 kmph.

Also Read: BMW iX3 Electric SUV Teased; Deliveries To Begin By End Of 2020

The electric motor sources power from a 24-kWh battery pack.

The BMW X5 45e is a successor to the X5 40e which was equipped with a smaller battery pack providing an electric range of 24 kmph and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor. The new X5 45e also gets three drive modes- Hybrid, Electric, and Sport while the driver can also toggle between full eco and full performance modes.

Also Read: New-Gen BMW M4 Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut

The cabin is equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment system and the latest iDrive system.

The cabin is equipped with standard features like rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, powered and heated front seats, adaptive LED headlights and the latest live cockpit professional among others. It also gets the latest iDrive system and 12.3-inch infotainment system along with a similar sized instrument display. Standard features also include, inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, driver-assist, blind-spot monitors, land departure warning, front and rear collision warning, cruise control and cross-traffic alert.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.