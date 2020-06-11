New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 BMW X5 45e Plug-In Hybird Unveiled In USA

The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine is coupled with an electric motor in the X5 45e xDrive PHEV and in combination the powertrain churns out 395 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The BMW X5 45e PHEV is a successor to the X5 40e PHEV.

Highlights

  • The BMW X5 45e PHEV is a successor to the X5 40e PHEV.
  • The X5 45e offers an all electric range of 48 km.
  • The hybrid powertrain puts out 395 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque.

BMW has been focussing on hybrid vehicles for the last couple of years. After the 7-Series 45e Plug-in hybrid, it has now introduced the new BMW X5 xDrive 45e Plug-in hybrid in USA. The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine is coupled with an electric motor in the X5 45e xDrive PHEV and in combination the powertrain churns out 395 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox which sends power to all four wheels.

Also Read: 2020 BMW X6 Launched In India

BMW X5

72.9 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW X5

4dmn198g

The BMW X5 45e xDrive takes 5.3 seconds to clock triple digit speeds.

The petrol motor puts out 278 bhp while the electric motor adds 109 bhp which sources power from a 24-kWh battery pack, providing an electric only range of 48 km at a top-speed of 135 kmph. The BMW X5 45e xDrive takes 5.3 seconds to clock triple digit speeds being over a second quicker than the X5 40e and has a top-speed of 209 kmph.

Also Read: BMW iX3 Electric SUV Teased; Deliveries To Begin By End Of 2020

m125v8r

The electric motor sources power from a 24-kWh battery pack.

The BMW X5 45e is a successor to the X5 40e which was equipped with a smaller battery pack providing an electric range of 24 kmph and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor. The new X5 45e also gets three drive modes- Hybrid, Electric, and Sport while the driver can also toggle between full eco and full performance modes.

Also Read: New-Gen BMW M4 Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut

6kn9dbko

The cabin is equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment system and the latest iDrive system.

0 Comments

The cabin is equipped with standard features like rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, powered and heated front seats, adaptive LED headlights and the latest live cockpit professional among others. It also gets the latest iDrive system and 12.3-inch infotainment system along with a similar sized instrument display. Standard features also include, inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, driver-assist, blind-spot monitors, land departure warning, front and rear collision warning, cruise control and cross-traffic alert.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW X5 with Immediate Rivals

BMW X5
BMW
X5

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
30%
Planning to buy a bike
27%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

BMW X5 Alternatives

Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 69.22 - 86.3 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 80.9 Lakh - 1.42 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 87.77 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 96.3 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
₹ 1 Crore *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Audi Q8
Audi Q8
₹ 1.33 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 1.5 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
₹ 1.57 Crore *
View More
x
Coronavirus Lockdown: Vehicles Registrations Decline By 89 Per Cent In May 2020
Coronavirus Lockdown: Vehicles Registrations Decline By 89 Per Cent In May 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program
Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 BMW X6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 95 Lakh
2020 BMW X6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 95 Lakh
Select your City
or select from popular cities