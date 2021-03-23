Hero MotoCorp has launched a new variant in the Hero Destini range of 125 cc scooters, with the new Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition. The Destini 125 Platinum features new design and feature elements, and is priced at ₹ 72,050 (Ex-showroom). The Destini 125 Platinum Edition features signature LED guide lamp, premium badging, sheet metal body with the new black and chrome theme to give it fresh appeal. There are no mechanical changes, and the engine is the same 125 cc, fuel-injected engine which makes 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Also Read: Hero Destini 125 Receives Another Price Hike

In its BS6 upgrade, the Hero Destini 125 gets new LED DRLs, a 3D chrome logo and a new matte grey paint option

Malo Le Masson, Head - Strategy & Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The Destini 125 is a key player in the 125cc segment and has gained recognition from customers since its launch. With the new Platinum edition, we are adding an elegant option to the Destini portfolio. Based on the overwhelming response to Pleasure+ Platinum edition, we are confident that Destini 125 Platinum edition will also be a success!"

Also Read: Hero Destini 125 Vs TVS NTorq 125 Comparison Review

The Destini 125 Platinum features Hero's intuitive and patented i3S (idle-start-stop system) for enhanced comfort and fuel-efficiency, and also gets features like a part digital, part analogue speedometer console, with side-stand indicator, and service due reminder. The Platnium Edition variant comes with chrome bar ends, and chrome mirrors to lend a retro flavour to the scooter. The drum brake sheet metal wheel variant is priced at ₹ 66,960 (Ex-showroom), the drum brake alloy wheel variant VX variant at ₹ 70,450 (Ex-showroom), and the Destini 125 100 Million Edition at ₹ 72,250 (Ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.