Hero MotoCorp Now Offers Hero Connect On Destini 125 Scooter

It was in 2020 that Hero MotoCorp Launched its 'Hero Connect' feature, on the Hero Xpulse 200 range. Now the Hero Destini 125 also gets Hero Connect as an additional feature.

The Hero Connect feature is priced at Rs. 4,999

Hero MotoCorp introduces its 'Hero Connect' feature on the Hero Destini. Customers interested buying the Hero Connect app and its features have to pay ₹ 4,999 in addition to the on-road price of the scooter/variant that they are buying. The Hero Connect app offers features like topple alert, trip analysis, live vehicle tracking, tow alert, geo-fence alert, Hero locate, speed alert and so on. Along with the Destini 125, Hero Connect is also available on Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200, Pleasure Plus and the Pleasure Plus Platinum.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Initiates COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Its Employees

mn31aeqc

(2021 Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition)

It was just last month that Hero launched the platinum edition of the Hero Destini 125. The Destini 125 Platinum features new design and feature elements, and is priced at ₹ 72,050 (Ex-showroom). The Destini 125 Platinum Edition features signature LED guide lamp, premium badging, sheet metal body with the new black and chrome theme to give it fresh appeal. There are no mechanical changes, and the engine is the same 125 cc, fuel-injected engine which makes 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Also Read: Hero Increases Prices Of Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T And Xtreme 200S By ₹ 3,000

0 Comments

The Destini 125 features Hero's intuitive and patented i3S (idle-start-stop system) for enhanced comfort and fuel-efficiency, and also gets features like a part digital, part analogue speedometer console, with side-stand indicator, and service due reminder. The drum brake sheet metal wheel variant is priced at ₹ 67,990, the drum brake alloy wheel variant VX variant at ₹ 71,590 and the Destini 125 100 Million Edition is priced at ₹ 73,390. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

