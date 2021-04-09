carandbike logo
Hero MotoCorp Initiates COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Employees

The vaccination drive across Hero MotoCorp will include both contractual and permanent employees. Cost of vaccination will be covered by Hero MotoCorp.

Preetam Bora | Published:
Hero MotoCorp to carry out COVID-19 vaccination drive expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The vaccination drive will cover both permanent and contractual employees
  • More than 80,000 employees will be covered under the initiative
  • Hero MotoCorp's pan-India dealer network will also be covered

Hero MotoCorp has initiated a COVID-19 vaccination drive across the organisation, including its permanent and temporary employees. The company will bear the cost of the vaccination drive for its workforce. The company will also facilitate a similar vaccination initiative across its group companies such as Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries, Hero Electronix and AG Industries. According to a statement by the company, Hero MotoCorp is also working closely with its dealers and supply chain partners to facilitate similar vaccination for their employees.

Also Read: Dr. Pawan Munjal Conferred The Visioneer Award At carandbike Awards 2021

Hero MotoCorp also donated several first responder vehicles to different states

More than 80,000 employees, including the entire workforce of Hero MotoCorp, Group Companies and Supply Chain Partners will be covered under this initiative. Additionally, a similar drive will be commenced for Hero MotoCorp's pan-India dealer network, the company said in the statement. The vaccination initiative will cover both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine in phases as defined by health authorities, and will be implemented as per the guidelines prescribed by the government, covering people over the age of 45 and those with comorbidities first, followed by a wider application in the general population.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Rolls Out 100 Millionth Cumulative Two-Wheeler

Hero MotoCorp rolled out its 100 millionth cumulative two-wheeler from its Haridwar manufacturing facility in 2021

In March 2020, the Hero Group was among one of the first corporates to pledge ₹ 100 crore as aid for COVID-19 relief efforts in the country. Out of this sum, ₹ 50 crore was contributed to the PM-Cares Fund and the remaining ₹ 50 crore was spent in other relief efforts, the company said. As part of its ongoing relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp has so far distributed more than 23 lakhs meals, over 37,805 ration kits, more than 37,700 litres of sanitizers, 45+ lakhs face masks and 57,000+ PPE kits to the government hospitals, Police departments and other agencies.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India

0 Comments

Hero MotoCorp has also donated 60 unique First Responder Vehicles (FRVs), custom-built as an upgrade on the powerful Xtreme 200R motorcycle, to various government authorities in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

