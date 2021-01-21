Hero MotoCorp Rolls Out 100 Millionth Cumulative Two-Wheeler

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, reached an iconic landmark, by rolling out its 100 millionth motorcycle, cumulative, from the Haridwar plant in Uttarakhand. Hero's 100 millionth two-wheeler was the Hero Xtreme 160R, its premium 160 cc commuter motorcycle. The company started its operations in India in 1984 and reached the 50 million mark in 2013. By 2017, the company had manufactured 75 million two-wheelers. In the next three years, the company reached the 100 millionth mark. From 50 million in 2013 to 100 million in the beginning of 2021, it took the company just 7 years to reach the 100 million production mark. The company is one of the fastest automakers to reach this landmark milestone.

(Hero MotoCorp began its India operations in 1984)

"Hero MotoCorp has been at the fore-front of providing mobility to the aspirations of millions around the world and the achievement of this milestone is the success of evolving engineering, operational excellence and sustainable practices. It is also the success of the holistic ecosystem built on trust and belief that has grown along with this company. Most importantly, this is a celebration of the customers who continue to shower their love and faith on Hero. This significant landmark is also an affirmation of the inherent capabilities in India and Hero's Brand appeal. We have been making in India, for the world - and this milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers' preference for Hero across geographies, demographics and generations," said, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

(The Hero Xtreme 160R was the 100 millionth motorcycle to be rolled out from a Hero manufacturing unit)

For 20 consecutive years, Hero MotoCorp has retained the title of the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers. Hero attributes its success to customers and stakeholders over the years. Hero said that it will introduce over 10 products - including variants, refreshes and upgrades, every year for the next five years. The company has set itself ambitious targets for markets outside India as well along with entering new geographies.

On the occasion of the company reaching the 100 million production mark, Hero MotoCorp unveiled six celebration edition models. The six celebration edition models include Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour 125, Destini 125 and the Maestro Edge 110. These models will go on sale from February 2021.

