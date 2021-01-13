Hero MotoCorp Appoints New Distribution Partners In Honduras And Nicaragua

The Hero Xtreme 160R will be launched in Honduras and Nicaragua as the Hunk 160R

Hero MotoCorp announced its expansion in Central America by appointing two new distribution partners in the countries of Honduras and Nicaragua. The company says it has aggressive expansion plan for both countries. Hero has a slew of new launches for both countries which also include the company's range of premium motorcycles. Hero will also include extensive customer touch-points and flagship stories in important markets as well. Hero has appointed Grupo Casa Pellas as its distributor in Nicaragua. The Grupo Casa Pellas is a big economic group and is the leading motorcycle, car and truck company with over 107 years of experience. Hero MotoCorp appointed Movesa S.A. as its exclusive distributor in Honduras. Movesa S.A. is one of the most important companies in Honduras with 14 years of experience in the motorcycle market.

(The Hero XPulse 200 has already garnered positive responses from other Central American markets)

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Bhan, Head, Global Business, Hero MotoCorp said "Honduras and Nicaragua are key markets for us in Central America and our expansion plans clearly showcase this. We are also very happy to have partners such as Grupo Casa Pellas and Movesa S.A. who will enable us to expand our footprint in both the countries. Through our new products and extensive customer touch-points, we aim to reach out to the youth in these countries that are looking for premium and stylish two-wheelers."

The company will introduce two new products in Honduras which are the XPulse 200 that has been highly successful across the globe since its launch in 2019 and the new Hunk 160R, which is named Xtreme 160R in India. Hero's comprehensive product portfolio in the country ranges from commuter to premium motorcycles including the Eco 150, Hunk 150, Hunk 190R, Hunk 160R and XPulse 200.

Similarly, the product portfolio in Nicaragua will also include the XPulse 200 and Hunk 160R. Other models sold in Nicaragua are the Splendor iSmart 110, Ignitor 125, Eco 150, Eco 150TR, Hunk 150, Hunk 160R, Hunk 190R, XPulse 200 motorcycles and Dash 125 scooter. Both the XPulse 200 and Hunk 160R have received great customer response in many South American countries already.

