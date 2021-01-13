New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hero MotoCorp Appoints New Distribution Partners In Honduras And Nicaragua

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler company by volumes, has announced its expansion in Central America. The company has appointed new distribution partners in Honduras and Nicaragua.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Hero Xtreme 160R will be launched in Honduras and Nicaragua as the Hunk 160R expand View Photos
The Hero Xtreme 160R will be launched in Honduras and Nicaragua as the Hunk 160R

Highlights

  • Hero appoints Grupo Casa Pellas as its distributor in Nicaragua
  • Hero appoints Movesa S.A. as its distributor in Honduras
  • Hero has aggressive expansion plans for South America

Hero MotoCorp announced its expansion in Central America by appointing two new distribution partners in the countries of Honduras and Nicaragua. The company says it has aggressive expansion plan for both countries. Hero has a slew of new launches for both countries which also include the company's range of premium motorcycles. Hero will also include extensive customer touch-points and flagship stories in important markets as well. Hero has appointed Grupo Casa Pellas as its distributor in Nicaragua. The Grupo Casa Pellas is a big economic group and is the leading motorcycle, car and truck company with over 107 years of experience. Hero MotoCorp appointed Movesa S.A. as its exclusive distributor in Honduras. Movesa S.A. is one of the most important companies in Honduras with 14 years of experience in the motorcycle market.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units In December 2020

c5taova8

(The Hero XPulse 200 has already garnered positive responses from other Central American markets)

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Bhan, Head, Global Business, Hero MotoCorp said "Honduras and Nicaragua are key markets for us in Central America and our expansion plans clearly showcase this. We are also very happy to have partners such as Grupo Casa Pellas and Movesa S.A. who will enable us to expand our footprint in both the countries. Through our new products and extensive customer touch-points, we aim to reach out to the youth in these countries that are looking for premium and stylish two-wheelers."

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike In India

Newsbeep

The company will introduce two new products in Honduras which are the XPulse 200 that has been highly successful across the globe since its launch in 2019 and the new Hunk 160R, which is named Xtreme 160R in India. Hero's comprehensive product portfolio in the country ranges from commuter to premium motorcycles including the Eco 150, Hunk 150, Hunk 190R, Hunk 160R and XPulse 200.

Also Read: Hero Xpulse 200 Gets A Price Increase In India

0 Comments

Similarly, the product portfolio in Nicaragua will also include the XPulse 200 and Hunk 160R. Other models sold in Nicaragua are the Splendor iSmart 110, Ignitor 125, Eco 150, Eco 150TR, Hunk 150, Hunk 160R, Hunk 190R, XPulse 200 motorcycles and Dash 125 scooter. Both the XPulse 200 and Hunk 160R have received great customer response in many South American countries already.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

  • Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
    Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
  • Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
    Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
  • Hero Super Splendor Tyre
    Hero Super Splendor Tyre
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
    2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
    2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
    2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
  • High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
    High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
  • Long Seat
    Long Seat
  • Self Start
    Self Start
  • 17
    17
  • 18
    18
  • 15
    15
  • Hero Xtreme 160r 130mm Wide Radial Rear Tyre
    Hero Xtreme 160r 130mm Wide Radial Rear Tyre
  • Hero Xtreme 160r Compact Sporty Exhaust
    Hero Xtreme 160r Compact Sporty Exhaust
  • Hero Xtreme 160r Engineered Ergonomics
    Hero Xtreme 160r Engineered Ergonomics
  • Engine
    Engine
  • Headlamps
    Headlamps
  • Tyres
    Tyres
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Handbar Cover
    Hero Xpulse 200 Handbar Cover
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Engine View
    Hero Xpulse 200 Engine View
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Indicator
    Hero Xpulse 200 Indicator
  • Integrated Braking System
    Integrated Braking System
  • Led Boot Lamp
    Led Boot Lamp
  • Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
    Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
  • High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
    High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
  • Long Seat
    Long Seat
  • Self Start
    Self Start
  • Engine
    Engine
  • Mileage
    Mileage
Gib 300x600
x
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
Tesla In Touch With 5 State Governments To Set Up India Operations: Report
Tesla In Touch With 5 State Governments To Set Up India Operations: Report
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities