Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900

Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 1,900

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of the Xtreme 160R by Rs. 1,900 for both variants, which are the disc brake and the drum brake variants. Apart from the price increase, the motorcycle stays the same as before.

Prices for the Hero Xtreme 160R now start at Rs. 103,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Prices for the Hero Xtreme 160R now start at Rs. 103,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • Hero Xtreme 160R is now costlier by Rs. 1,900
  • Apart from the price hike, the motorcycle stays the same
  • Hero launched the Xtreme 160R in June 2020

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of the Hero Xtreme 160R by ₹ 1,900. The disc brake version of the Xtreme 160R is now priced at ₹ 106,950 while the drum brake version is priced at ₹ 103,900. Apart from the price hike, the motorcycle stays unchanged. The motorcycle was launched in June 2020, with prices starting at ₹ 99,950. The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a 160 cc, single-cylinder engine that is fuel injected and BS6 compliant. The engine makes 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The company claims that the motorcycle can hit 0-60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

(The Hero Xtreme 160R was launched in India in June 2020)

Hero MotoCorp has done well to offer a couple of segment first features like all-LED lighting and a side-stand engine cut-off. Additionally, the Xtreme 160R also gets a fully digital instrument console along with a single channel ABS. The motorcycle gets 37 mm telescopic forks up front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle gets 17-inch alloys along with a 276 mm petal disc up front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear or a 130 mm drum. The bike is built around a rigid diamond frame chassis and has a kerb weight of 138.5 kg. It has a ground clearance of 170 mm.

As far as rival motorcycles are concerned, the Xtreme 160R goes up against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160.

