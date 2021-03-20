carandbike Awards 2021: Pawan Munjal Conferred The Visioneer Award

Pawan Kant Munjal, the Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp has been conferred the Visioneer Award at the carandbike awards 2021. He has been the driving force behind the company's success for over 37 years, which has made Hero MotoCorp - the world's largest two-wheeler maker by volumes. Munjal took charge of the newly formed Hero MotoCorp brand in 2011 building on a legacy that put India on two-wheels. This was right after the Indian OEM's split with long-time partner Honda.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Xtreme 160R Wins Viewers' Choice Motorcycle Of The Year

However, the past decade has seen Hero's exponential growth not just in India but on the global front too. An avid golfer, a commanding business leader, and a popular chief executive, Munjal was elevated as the Chairman of Hero MotoCorp in 2015 and has spearheaded the company's global aspirations with manufacturing facilities in Colombia and Bangladesh. Munjal's insight has been instrumental in a meteoric rise in volumes that prompted three new manufacturing plants in India - in Chittoor, Halol and Neemrana - over the last decade.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Glamour Wins Commuter Motorcycle Of The Year​

Pawan Munjal took charge of the newly formed Hero MotoCorp brand in 2011 building on a legacy that put India on two-wheels

From humble export operations in just four international markets in 2011, Hero now has established a presence in 40 international markets with the latest being Mexico. And just when Munjal outlined Hero's plans to explore new horizons in the mobility sector over the next decade, the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges in 2020.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Glamour Wins Commuter Motorcycle Of The Year

But the Hero patriarch overcame the odds bringing production right back on track while setting new sales milestones over the festive period last year. In fact, the company kick-started 2021 by achieving the landmark 100 million sales figure with 50 million vehicles sold in the last seven years alone. That's massive by all accounts.

While Pawan Munjal is on the road to making Hero MotoCorp a global name, he aims to do so in a sustainable fashion. And that is why sustainability - for the business and the environment - is at the centre of the brand's future plans turning this Indian manufacturer into a global powerhouse.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.