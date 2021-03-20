carandbike logo
search

carandbike Awards 2021: Pawan Munjal Conferred The Visioneer Award

Pawan Kant Munjal has spearheaded Hero MotoCorp's global success over the last decade that has seen the company establish international operations while sales crossed the 100 million mark. We confer him the Visioneer Award for this transformative journey.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Pawan Munjal, the Chairman, MD and CEO of Hero MotoCorp accepting the Visioneer Award expand View Photos
Pawan Munjal, the Chairman, MD and CEO of Hero MotoCorp accepting the Visioneer Award

Pawan Kant Munjal, the Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp has been conferred the Visioneer Award at the carandbike awards 2021. He has been the driving force behind the company's success for over 37 years, which has made Hero MotoCorp - the world's largest two-wheeler maker by volumes. Munjal took charge of the newly formed Hero MotoCorp brand in 2011 building on a legacy that put India on two-wheels. This was right after the Indian OEM's split with long-time partner Honda.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Xtreme 160R Wins Viewers' Choice Motorcycle Of The Year

However, the past decade has seen Hero's exponential growth not just in India but on the global front too. An avid golfer, a commanding business leader, and a popular chief executive, Munjal was elevated as the Chairman of Hero MotoCorp in 2015 and has spearheaded the company's global aspirations with manufacturing facilities in Colombia and Bangladesh. Munjal's insight has been instrumental in a meteoric rise in volumes that prompted three new manufacturing plants in India - in Chittoor, Halol and Neemrana - over the last decade.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Glamour Wins Commuter Motorcycle Of The Year​

io7ila2s

Pawan Munjal took charge of the newly formed Hero MotoCorp brand in 2011 building on a legacy that put India on two-wheels

From humble export operations in just four international markets in 2011, Hero now has established a presence in 40 international markets with the latest being Mexico. And just when Munjal outlined Hero's plans to explore new horizons in the mobility sector over the next decade, the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges in 2020.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Glamour Wins Commuter Motorcycle Of The Year

But the Hero patriarch overcame the odds bringing production right back on track while setting new sales milestones over the festive period last year. In fact, the company kick-started 2021 by achieving the landmark 100 million sales figure with 50 million vehicles sold in the last seven years alone. That's massive by all accounts.

0 Comments

While Pawan Munjal is on the road to making Hero MotoCorp a global name, he aims to do so in a sustainable fashion. And that is why sustainability - for the business and the environment - is at the centre of the brand's future plans turning this Indian manufacturer into a global powerhouse.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Hero Bikes

  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
    2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
    2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
    2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
  • Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
    Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
  • Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
    Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
  • Hero Super Splendor Tyre
    Hero Super Splendor Tyre
  • 17
    17
  • 18
    18
  • 15
    15
  • High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
    High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
  • Long Seat
    Long Seat
  • Self Start
    Self Start
  • Integrated Braking System
    Integrated Braking System
  • Led Boot Lamp
    Led Boot Lamp
  • Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
    Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Handbar Cover
    Hero Xpulse 200 Handbar Cover
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Engine View
    Hero Xpulse 200 Engine View
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Indicator
    Hero Xpulse 200 Indicator
  • Hero Duet Headlamp
    Hero Duet Headlamp
  • Hero Duet Side
    Hero Duet Side
  • High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
    High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
  • Long Seat
    Long Seat
  • Self Start
    Self Start
  • Engine
    Engine
  • Handlebar
    Handlebar
  • Headlamp
    Headlamp
  • 2018 Hero Hf Dawn 827x510 51516346973
    2018 Hero Hf Dawn 827x510 51516346973
  • 20180105105955 Color Main 277
    20180105105955 Color Main 277
  • 20180105105928 Color Main 430
    20180105105928 Color Main 430
x
Marc Llistosella Will Not Join Tata Motors; Guenter Butschek To Remain CEO & MD Till June 2021
Marc Llistosella Will Not Join Tata Motors; Guenter Butschek To Remain CEO & MD Till June 2021
Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Xtreme 160R Wins Viewers' Choice Motorcycle Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Xtreme 160R Wins Viewers' Choice Motorcycle Of The Year
Electric Ambitions Drive Volkswagen's Market Value Towards $150 Billion
Electric Ambitions Drive Volkswagen's Market Value Towards $150 Billion
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities