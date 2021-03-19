carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Xtreme 160R Crowned Motorcycle Of The Year

The Hero Xtreme 160R has won the prestigious 2021 CNB Motorcycle of the Year award. The premium 160 cc motorcycle was launched in India last year, and in fact, it is Hero's first product in the premium 160 cc space. This year the Hero Xtreme 160R faced strong competition from Royal Enfield's Meteor 350, KTM 390 Adventure, Ather 450X, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Hero Glamour. Moreover, the motorcycle also bagged the 2021 Premium Commuter Motorcycle of the Year.

The 163 cc, two-valve engine is smooth, it sounds great, and initial acceleration is great

The bike uses a BS6-compliant 160 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which also gets Hero's XSens technology and programmed fuel injection technology. The motor is tuned to produce 15 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The two-wheeler manufacturer claims a 0-60 kmph sprint time of 4.7 seconds. It has a kerb weight of 138.8 kg, making it one of the lighter models in the segment.

The Xtreme 160R motorcycle comes in two variants - front disc and dual disc. While the former is currently priced at ₹ 1.04 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi), the latter costs ₹ 1.07 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The company also recently launched the Xtreme 160R 100 million edition in India at ₹ 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

