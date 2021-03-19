carandbike logo
carandbike Awards 2021: Hero Glamour Wins Commuter Motorcycle Of The Year

Hero Glamour is one of the highest-selling 125 cc motorcycles in the country. This year, the Hero Glamour had to compete with the Honda SP 125 and the Hero Passion Pro to win the coveted Commuter Motorcycle of the Year trophy.

The Hero Glamour has been awarded the 2021 CNB Commuter Motorcycle of the Year Award. It is one of the leading volume churners for the Hero MotoCorp. Launched in India last year, the commuter motorcycle received a complete overhaul in the form of a new engine, new chassis and updated styling. This year, the Hero Glamour had to compete with the Honda SP 125 and the Hero Passion Pro to win the coveted trophy.

Hero MotoCorp claims that the 2020 BS6 Glamour is 19 per cent more powerful than the predecessor.

The 2020 Hero Glamour is powered by an all-new 125 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Hero's XSens Programmed fuel injection technology. The BS6 compliant engine is claimed to produce a maximum power output of 10.73 bhp at 7,500 rpm with 10.6 Nm of peak torque arriving at 6,000 rpm. The two-wheeler manufacture claims that the updated BS6 Glamour is 19 per cent more powerful than the predecessor. The company also replaced the 4-speed gearbox with a new 5-speed gearbox.

The commuter motorcycle is offered in four variants - Glamour Drum, Glamour Disc, Glamour Blaze Drum and Glamour Blaze Disc. In India, the motorcycle gets a starting price of ₹ 71,900, going up to ₹ 76,600 (All prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Hero recently launched the Glamour 100 Million edition of the bike at a starting price of ₹ 73,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

