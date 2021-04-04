carandbike logo
Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T And Xtreme 200S Prices Increased By ₹ 3,000

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of the Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T and the Xtreme 200S by Rs. 3,000.

Kingshuk Dutta
Hero MotoCorp's 200 cc range of motorcycles gets a price hike of Rs. 3,000

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp increases the prices of its 200 cc range by Rs. 3,000
  • 2021 Hero Xpulse 200 now priced at Rs. 118,230 (ex-showroom)
  • 2021 Hero Xpulse 200T now priced at Rs. 115,800 (ex-showroom)

Last month, Hero MotoCorp announced it will increase the prices of its two-wheelers and now, with the new financial year starting, the prices have come into effect. Hero's 200 cc range of bikes include the Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T and the Xtreme 200S, and all three bikes get a price hike of ₹ 3,000. Apart from the price hike, there are no changes on the motorcycles for 2021. The company said that the price hike was necessary to partially offset the impact of increased commodity costs. The company also announced that it accelerated its cost savings program to ensure minimal impact on the customer.

056lvlv8

(The Hero Xpulse 200 is now priced at ₹ 118,230)

Now, the Hero Xpulse 200 is priced at ₹ 118,230 while the Hero Xpulse 200T is priced at ₹ 115,800. The Hero Xtreme 200S is now priced at ₹ 120,214. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Other motorcycles in the Hero MotoCorp line-up will get a price hike as well. All three motorcycles use the same 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine. The power output on each motorcycle is the same, which is 17.8 bhp coming in at 8,500 rpm. The Xtreme 200S and the Xpulse 200 have a peak torque output of 16.45 Nm at 6,500 rpm while the Xpulse 200T has marginally less torque output of 16.15 Nm at 6,500 rpm. All three motorcycles get a 5-speed gearbox and single-channel ABS as standard.

i1r39ngs

(The BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S is now priced at ₹ 120,214)

0 Comments

Hero despatched 576,957 units last month which is 72 per cent more than the 334,647 units sold in March 2020. While it may seem to be a significant jump, sales in March 2020 were affected to a great extent by the COVID-19 lockdown and the transition to BS6 emission norms. So the high sales growth could be termed as an anomaly. If we compare the month-on-month sales figures, then Hero sold 505,467 units in February 2021, which is a difference of 14.14 per cent and 71,490 units.

