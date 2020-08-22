Hero MotoCorp has increased prices for the Destini 125 BS6 scooter in the market by ₹ 500. The Hero Destini 125 BS6 range now starts from ₹ 65,810 for the steel wheels variant, going up to ₹ 68,600 for the alloy wheels variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The price hike is one of the lowest we've seen in recent times. However, it needs to be noted that the scooter did receive a price increase in May this year to the tune of ₹ 1300. That being said, the Destini 125 still remains the most affordable 125 cc scooter on sale right now competing against the likes of the Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125 in the segment.

The Hero Destini 125 BS6 was updated with new LED DRLs, a 3D chrome logo and a new matte grey paint option

The Hero Destini 125 BS6 arrived in February this year and was updated with fuel injection in a bid to comply with the new emission regulations. The scooter retains the family-oriented design, while power comes from the 125 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 9 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The motor is paired to an automatic transmission. Compared to the BS4 model, the BS6 Destini 125 has seen a hike in power and torque of 0.3 bhp and 0.2 Nm respectively. Hero also claims that the acceleration on the scooter has improved by 10 per cent, while the fuel efficiency is higher by 11 per cent.

Apart from the mechanical updates, the 2020 Hero Destini 125 also comes with new LED daytime running lamps, matte grey paint scheme and a new 3D chrome logo. Other features remain the same including the analogue instrument console with the digital readout, halogen headlamp and taillights, telescopic front forks with a monoshock at the rear, and drum brakes at either end.

