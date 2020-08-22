New Cars and Bikes in India
Hero Destini 125 BS6 Receives A Second Price Hike Of ₹ 500

The Hero Destini 125 BS6 range starts at Rs. 65,810 (ex-showroom, Delhi) after the price hike, and still remains the most affordable 125 cc offering in the segment.

The Hero Destini 125 BS6 was introduced in February this year

Highlights

  • The Hero Destini 125 BS6 is the most affordable 125 cc scooter in India
  • The Destini 125 received subtle cosmetic changes with the BS6 upgrade
  • Hero also claims a 10% improvement in acceleration & 11% in efficiency

Hero MotoCorp has increased prices for the Destini 125 BS6 scooter in the market by ₹ 500. The Hero Destini 125 BS6 range now starts from ₹ 65,810 for the steel wheels variant, going up to ₹ 68,600 for the alloy wheels variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The price hike is one of the lowest we've seen in recent times. However, it needs to be noted that the scooter did receive a price increase in May this year to the tune of ₹ 1300. That being said, the Destini 125 still remains the most affordable 125 cc scooter on sale right now competing against the likes of the Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125 in the segment.

Also Read: BS6 Hero Destini 125 Prices Hiked By Up To ₹ 1300

Hero Destini 125

65,310 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hero Destini 125 Price

mv190l5k

The Hero Destini 125 BS6 was updated with new LED DRLs, a 3D chrome logo and a new matte grey paint option

The Hero Destini 125 BS6 arrived in February this year and was updated with fuel injection in a bid to comply with the new emission regulations. The scooter retains the family-oriented design, while power comes from the 125 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 9 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The motor is paired to an automatic transmission. Compared to the BS4 model, the BS6 Destini 125 has seen a hike in power and torque of 0.3 bhp and 0.2 Nm respectively. Hero also claims that the acceleration on the scooter has improved by 10 per cent, while the fuel efficiency is higher by 11 per cent.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Upgrades Splendor+, Destini 125 & Maestro Edge 125 To BS6 Norms

0 Comments

Apart from the mechanical updates, the 2020 Hero Destini 125 also comes with new LED daytime running lamps, matte grey paint scheme and a new 3D chrome logo. Other features remain the same including the analogue instrument console with the digital readout, halogen headlamp and taillights, telescopic front forks with a monoshock at the rear, and drum brakes at either end.

Compare Hero Destini 125 with Immediate Rivals

Hero Destini 125
Hero
Destini 125

