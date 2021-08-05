2021 Honda Amaze Facelift Production Begins In India

Honda Cars India has announced commencing the production of the soon-to-be-launched Amaze facelift. The updated version of the subcompact sedan, which is slated to be launched on August 18, 2021, is being produced at the company's manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan. Honda says that it has also begun despatching the new Amaze, which means it will start reaching the showrooms across India ahead of its official launch. The company has already started accepting bookings for the upcoming Honda Amaze facelift and interested customers can place a pre-order online via Honda's official website, or at an authorised dealership.

Speaking about the developments, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Sales and Marketing Honda Cars India Limited said, "After the successful ramp-up at our manufacturing plant streamlining supplies for all models, we have begun the mass production and despatches of New Amaze to ensure availability of cars across network from the time of launch. We are confident, the new Amaze with its more premium & sophisticated offering will appeal to our customers and be the perfect choice for their families."

2021 Honda Amaze Facelift will come with several visual upgrades along with new and updated features

The second-generation Honda Amaze was launched in 2018 and has already complete 3 years in the Indian market, which makes this an ideal time for a mid-life facelift. It has been one of the top-selling models in the company's Indian line-up. The updated Amaze is expected to come with a bunch of styling upgrades, along with several new and updated features. With regards to changes, we are likely to see a new grille, restyled bumpers, new alloy wheels, and possible new colour options as well. The car is also likely to come with revised headlamps and tail lamps featuring LED units. The cabin too will receive its fair share of updates, however, for the most part of it, we expect it to remain unchanged.

Under the hood, the Honda Amaze facelift will continue to get the same petrol and diesel engines. The former, a 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit, is tuned to make 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. Whereas, the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor develops 99 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional CVT automatic. Do note, the diesel CVT version makes only 79 bhp and 160 Nm.