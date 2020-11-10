New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed

Hyundai Sonata N Line will be available at most Hyundai showrooms in the USA starting November. The Sonata N Line will be priced at $33,200 while the model with Summer tyres will cost $33,400.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Sonata N Line gets Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology expand View Photos
The 2021 Sonata N Line gets Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology

Highlights

  • The 2021 Sonata N Line gets a 2.5-litre Smartstream turbocharged engine
  • The Hyundai Sonata gets N Line trim for the first time
  • It gets new N 8-Speed Wet Dual-Clutch transmission with paddle shifters

After the launch of new Sonata and Sonata Hybrid last year, Hyundai Motor has officially revealed the 2021 Sonata N Line, which is the first performance version of the mid-size sedan. The South Korean carmaker has introduced N Line trim on the mid-size sedan for the first time. Moreover, N Line is a trim upgrade for Hyundai's base models, given dynamic design and new functional features inspired by the high-performance N models. It will be available at most Hyundai showrooms in the USA starting November. The Sonata N Line will be priced at $33,200 (approximately ₹ 24 lakh) while the model with Summer tyres will cost $33,400.

Also Read: Hyundai To Integrate Nvidia Drive Across All Its Cars​

qijtoqa8

The 2021 Sonata N Line comes powered by a Smartstream 2.5-litre turbocharged engine mated to a new N 8-Speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission.

The new Sonata N Line is based on the brand's Sensuous Sportiness design identity. And, the exterior styling of the Sonata N Line is highlighted by the parametric jewel pattern grille, bold front fascia, wide air intakes, N Line badging, full LED tail lights, 19-inch alloys, panoramic sunroof, N dual exhaust with quad tips. Also, arrow-shaped air curtains on the lower fascia give the car a sporty look while supporting aerodynamic performance and engine cooling.

tguq2lr

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line gets N sport front seats with Nappa leather bolsters and Dinamica suede inserts

Newsbeep

The Sonata N Line gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel, sporty seats with contrast red stitching and N Line badging, 10.25-inch infotainment system, BlueLink technology, Bose audio system with twelve-speakers, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, etc. The carmaker claims that the cluster has four views - utility, driver assistance, navigation and parking assistance. Additional features on offer are touch sensors on outside door handles, remote start, wireless charging, digital key and much more.

Under the hood, the Sonata N Line uses the Smartstream 2.5-litre turbocharged GDi engine. The motor is capable of making 286 bhp and 448 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful Sonata ever. Notably, the regular version of the Sonata makes 100 bhp lesser. The engine comes mated with an N 8-speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission (N DCT).

Also Read: Hyundai Looks Ahead To New SUVs In 2021 And Urban Air Taxis By 2028

9lnho1c8

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line will be available at most Hyundai dealerships in the USA soon

Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Head of the Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group said, "Hyundai has built a loyal following for Sonata by offering an array of reliable, fuel-efficient and attractively designed models, including the standard, hybrid and 'Sensuous' variants. Now, Sonata N Line joins the lineup, satisfying the desire for dynamic performance."

0 Comments

He further stated, "Sonata N Line's turbocharged engine is up to the task of delivering big fun and the new gearbox provides a direct connection and instant shifts. To make the Sonata N Line drive sportier, we've lowered the car and honed the suspension. We've also added a rack-mounted power steering system with a quick ratio to increase responsiveness."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp
Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed
Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India
Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India
India's October Car, Motorbike Sales Skid As Dealers Caution Over Stock
India's October Car, Motorbike Sales Skid As Dealers Caution Over Stock
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Vietnam GP Axed From F1 2021 Calendar, Interlagos Retains Brazil 
Vietnam GP Axed From F1 2021 Calendar, Interlagos Retains Brazil 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Hyundai To Integrate Nvidia Drive Across All Its Cars 
Hyundai To Integrate Nvidia Drive Across All Its Cars 
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Skoda Rapid & Superb Now Available On Lease; Rentals Start At Rs. 22,580
Skoda Rapid & Superb Now Available On Lease; Rentals Start At Rs. 22,580
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Creta

SUV, 16.8 - 21.4 Kmpl
Hyundai Creta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.82 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,382 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hatchback, 20.2 - 26.2 Kmpl
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,643 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Aura

Sedan, 20 - 28 Kmpl
Hyundai Aura
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.86 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,156 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Santro

Hatchback, 20.3 - 30.48 Kmpl
Hyundai Santro
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.63 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,615 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Hyundai Verna

Sedan, 17.1 - 21.4 Kmpl
New Hyundai Verna
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 18,743 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Grand i10

Hatchback, 18.9 Kmpl
Hyundai Grand i10
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.87 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,181 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20 Active

Crossover, 17.5 - 21.2 Kmpl
Hyundai i20 Active
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,068 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Kona Electric

SUV, 452 Km/Full Charge
Hyundai Kona Electric
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 23.72 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 49,236 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 22.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Elantra

Sedan, 14.6 Kmpl
Hyundai Elantra
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 17.6 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,535 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
New Gen Hyundai i20 First Look, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
20:15
New Gen Hyundai i20 First Look, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-Nov-20 06:13 PM IST
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
03:35
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Nov-20 08:24 PM IST
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
03:04
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Oct-20 09:32 PM IST
New Hyundai i20 Bookings, Hero-Harley Partnership, Multistrada 950 S BS6
03:21
New Hyundai i20 Bookings, Hero-Harley Partnership, Multistrada 950 S BS6
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Oct-20 08:39 PM IST
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0
11:30
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Oct-20 12:20 AM IST
Hyundai i20 Sketch, Bajaj CT100, Mercedes-Benz Sales
03:17
Hyundai i20 Sketch, Bajaj CT100, Mercedes-Benz Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
17:03
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Oct-20 06:04 PM IST
Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
10:04
Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Oct-20 11:00 AM IST
Hyundai Santro CNG, Piaggio Discounts, Ather Charging Stations
02:31
Hyundai Santro CNG, Piaggio Discounts, Ather Charging Stations
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Oct-20 05:46 PM IST
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
03:08
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Oct-20 08:22 PM IST
Hyundai I30 Front Profile
Hyundai I30 Front Profile
Hyundai I30
Hyundai I30
Hyundai I30 Rear
Hyundai I30 Rear
2020 Hyundai I20 Alloy Wheel
2020 Hyundai I20 Alloy Wheel
2020 Hyundai I20 Front Look
2020 Hyundai I20 Front Look
2020 Hyundai I20 Grille
2020 Hyundai I20 Grille
Hyundai Venue Suv Dark Chrome Grille
Hyundai Venue Suv Dark Chrome Grille
Hyundai Venue Suv Chrome Door Handle
Hyundai Venue Suv Chrome Door Handle
Hyundai Venue Suv Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Hyundai Venue Suv Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
Hyundai Creta Tail Light
Hyundai Creta Tail Light
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill Indicator
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill Indicator
Hyundai Hexa Space Side Front View
Hyundai Hexa Space Side Front View
Hyundai Hexa Space Front View
Hyundai Hexa Space Front View
Hyundai Hexa Space Front Profile
Hyundai Hexa Space Front Profile
Hyundai Eon Side Profile
Hyundai Eon Side Profile
Hyudani Eon Forntsideprofile
Hyudani Eon Forntsideprofile
Hyudani Eon Forntprofile
Hyudani Eon Forntprofile
Hyundai Aura Sedan Rear View
Hyundai Aura Sedan Rear View
Hyundai Aura Sedan Side View
Hyundai Aura Sedan Side View
Hyundai Aura Sedan Front View
Hyundai Aura Sedan Front View
Newsantro Back View
Newsantro Back View
Newsantro Front View
Newsantro Front View
Newsantro Side View
Newsantro Side View
2020 Hyundai Defogger
2020 Hyundai Defogger
2020 Hyundai Verna Corner Lights
2020 Hyundai Verna Corner Lights
2020 Hyundai Verna Sensor
2020 Hyundai Verna Sensor
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities