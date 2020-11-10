2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed

After the launch of new Sonata and Sonata Hybrid last year, Hyundai Motor has officially revealed the 2021 Sonata N Line, which is the first performance version of the mid-size sedan. The South Korean carmaker has introduced N Line trim on the mid-size sedan for the first time. Moreover, N Line is a trim upgrade for Hyundai's base models, given dynamic design and new functional features inspired by the high-performance N models. It will be available at most Hyundai showrooms in the USA starting November. The Sonata N Line will be priced at $33,200 (approximately ₹ 24 lakh) while the model with Summer tyres will cost $33,400.

The 2021 Sonata N Line comes powered by a Smartstream 2.5-litre turbocharged engine mated to a new N 8-Speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission.

The new Sonata N Line is based on the brand's Sensuous Sportiness design identity. And, the exterior styling of the Sonata N Line is highlighted by the parametric jewel pattern grille, bold front fascia, wide air intakes, N Line badging, full LED tail lights, 19-inch alloys, panoramic sunroof, N dual exhaust with quad tips. Also, arrow-shaped air curtains on the lower fascia give the car a sporty look while supporting aerodynamic performance and engine cooling.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line gets N sport front seats with Nappa leather bolsters and Dinamica suede inserts

The Sonata N Line gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel, sporty seats with contrast red stitching and N Line badging, 10.25-inch infotainment system, BlueLink technology, Bose audio system with twelve-speakers, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, etc. The carmaker claims that the cluster has four views - utility, driver assistance, navigation and parking assistance. Additional features on offer are touch sensors on outside door handles, remote start, wireless charging, digital key and much more.

Under the hood, the Sonata N Line uses the Smartstream 2.5-litre turbocharged GDi engine. The motor is capable of making 286 bhp and 448 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful Sonata ever. Notably, the regular version of the Sonata makes 100 bhp lesser. The engine comes mated with an N 8-speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission (N DCT).

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line will be available at most Hyundai dealerships in the USA soon

Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Head of the Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group said, "Hyundai has built a loyal following for Sonata by offering an array of reliable, fuel-efficient and attractively designed models, including the standard, hybrid and 'Sensuous' variants. Now, Sonata N Line joins the lineup, satisfying the desire for dynamic performance."

He further stated, "Sonata N Line's turbocharged engine is up to the task of delivering big fun and the new gearbox provides a direct connection and instant shifts. To make the Sonata N Line drive sportier, we've lowered the car and honed the suspension. We've also added a rack-mounted power steering system with a quick ratio to increase responsiveness."

