2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The 2021 Jeep Compass is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The new Compass comes with an updated design, new styling, and a host of new and revised features that make is a bit more upmarket. The company has already revealed the SUV and based on some leaked information, we also have details about its variants and features, which you can find on carandbike. We have also shared our expectations with regards to its pricing, which we believe will start around ₹ 17 lakh, going up to ₹ 26 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

With the new Jeep Compass, the company has also introduced a new Techno Green shade

Jeep India will reportedly offer the SUV in 5 variants, namely - Sports, Longitude, Limited, Limited (O), and a newly added S trim. Additionally, the company has also introduced a new Techno Green shade. The SUV now also gets a host of premium features like - an all-new 3-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, 360-degree parking camera, a fully digital instrument console and more. Plus, the SUV also gets a bigger infotainment system with the new Uconnect 5 connected car tech.

Under the hood, the 2021 Jeep Compass will be offered with the same set of powertrains as seen on the current model - the 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine and 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, an optional 9-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: