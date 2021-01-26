2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: Price Expectation In India

The 2021 Jeep Compass is all set to go on sale in India on January 27, and it is the first mid-life facelift for the popular SUV. The updated Jeep Compass comes with a revised design, new styling elements, and a heavily refreshed cabin with a host of new features. Jeep India has already revealed the SUV, and much recently we also shared some leaked information, about its variants and features. So, we do have a fair idea what the 2021 Jeep Compass will offer, however, what remains unknown is its price, which will be announced at the launch.

Now, Jeep is still selling the pre-facelift Compass in India, and that one is offered in 5 variants - Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Night Eagle, and Limited Plus, priced at ₹ 16.49 lakh to ₹ 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the company is yet to reveal whether the older Compass will be sold alongside the new one or not.

The new Jeep Compass comes with revised styling and a new Techno Green shade

As for the upcoming 2021 Compass, Jeep India will reportedly continue to offer the SUV in 5 variants, namely - Sports, Longitude, Limited, Limited (O), and a newly added S trim. Along with the revised variants, the SUV also gets new, more premium features like - an all-new 3-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, 360-degree parking camera, a fully digital instrument console and more. Plus, the SUV also gets a bigger infotainment system with the new Uconnect 5 connected car tech.

On the inside the Jeep Compass facelift gets new infotainment screen and updated interiors.

Given the more premium styling and the new upmarket features, it's likely that the 2021 Jeep Compass will come with a more premium price tag. However, we would expect the company to introduce the base trim at a more reasonable price, while the top-end trim, with all the bells and whistles, will get the higher price tag. So, in our opinion, the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will be priced in India from ₹ 17 lakh, going up to ₹ 26 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will come with connected car features along with voice command assist and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Under the hood, the 2021 Jeep Compass will be offered with the same set of powertrains as seen on the current model - the 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine and 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, an optional 9-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively. Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson, and Skoda Karoq.

