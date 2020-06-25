2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing In India

A test mule of the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift was recently spotted in India, for the first time. Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) recently showcased the updated Compass in the US, and the fact that the SUV is undergoing testing in India tells us that company is now gearing up for the India launch. Currently, there is no update on when the facelifted Jeep Compass will be going on sale in India, however, we would expect it to be launched in early 2021.

Also Read: 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA

Jeep Compass 15.6 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Jeep Compass was launched three years ago, in August 2017, and this is the right time for a mid-life facelift. The new spy photos only show us the rear section of the SUV, and that too is heavily camouflaged, so, we only get to see the new, larger spoiler, rear windshield wiper, and a glimpse of the revised LED taillamps. That said, the test mule is running on the same 5-spoke alloy wheels as the regular Jeep Compass, however, the production version will get new alloys.

Also Read: Jeep India Forays Into Pre-Owned Car Sales With The Compass SUV

The test mule of the 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift is heavily camouflaged and we only get to see the rear windshield wiper, and a glimpse of the revised LED taillamps

We do not get to see the front section of the SUV in the spy photos, however, based on the US-spec model, the new Compass facelift receives subtle cosmetic updates including a redesigned seven-slat honeycomb mesh grille, along with a pair of new headlamps. The SUV also gets a re-designed front bumper with more muscular lines and prominent cladding. The fog lamp housing too has been revised and it now comes with additional chrome elements.

Also Read: FCA India Launches Online Platform To Buy Jeep Products

The 2021 Jeep Compass will come with a bunch of styling updates, along with few new features

Also Read: Jeep Grand Compass 7-Seater SUV Details Leaked In Brazil

As for the cabin, the 2021 Compass will come with updated interior, featuring a revised dashboard with soft-touch material and all-black treatment, instead of the dual-tone pattern of the existing model. The SUV will also get the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now features FCA's latest UConnect 5 software and is compatible with Amazon Alexa along with supporting smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new infotainment system is also capable of receiving over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Also Read: Jeep Subcompact SUV In The Works For The Indian Market

The cabin of the 2021 Jeep Compass comes with all-black interior with heavy use of soft-touch materials and few other updates

As for powertrain choices, Jeep has introduced a new 1.3-litre, turbocharged petrol engine, with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, and a 1.6-litre, Multi-jet diesel engine for the US market. However, we expect the India-spec model to continue using the existing 170 bhp 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel engine, and the 160 bhp 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol motor. Both have been quite well-received in India and are already BS6 compliant. Both engines also come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an options 9-speed torque converter and 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively.

Spy Photo Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.