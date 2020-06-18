Jeep India Forays Into Pre-Owned Car Sales With The Compass SUV

Three years since the iconic Jeep brand entered the Indian market, the American automaker has announced its foray in the pre-owned car business with 'SelectedForYou'. The new initiative will see FCA India buy, exchange and sell pre-owned Jeep cars, specifically the Compass SUV. With nearly 60,000 Jeep Compass SUVs on the road, customers have the opportunity to trade in any existing vehicle for either a new or a certified pre-owned Jeep Compass. FCA India introduced SelectedForYou as a pilot program in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad last year, which is now operational in 42 dealerships across the country. The pre-owned sales will expand to 65 outlets by August this year.
Also Read: 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In The US
Jeep Compass
Commenting on the launch of SelectedForYou, Dr. Partha Datta - President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "The Jeep Compass enjoys exceptional residual value in the Indian automobile market, and that is a great opportunity for our customers. SelectedForYou, being cultivated as a shop-in-shop business model, assures trust, confidence and peace of mind for customers. A certified pre-owned Jeep Compass under SelectedForYou, promises high quality, certified standards and will be as reliable as our straight from the factory model. We are entering the pre-owned vehicle business also because are gearing up to launch all-new Jeep models in India and Jeep customers will have the opportunity to upgrade."
Under SelectedForYou, customers can trade vehicles of any brand for a new or pre-owned Jeep Compass. The pre-owned cars are certified only after a 125-point inspection check, thorough verification of the past ownership, service records and extensive pre-sale on-road testing. The cars sold under the used car business will come with 36 months/60,000 km warranty (whichever comes earlier), along with 24x7 roadside assistance.
Also Read: FCA India Launches Online Platform To Jeep Products
The Jeep India line-up currently comprises the Compass, its bestseller, along with several new luxury models including the new-generation Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee SRT. The company has not confirmed if it will be extended the pre-owned car business for the luxury segment for now.
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.