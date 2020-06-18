Jeep India Forays Into Pre-Owned Car Sales With The Compass SUV

Three years since the iconic Jeep brand entered the Indian market, the American automaker has announced its foray in the pre-owned car business with 'SelectedForYou'. The new initiative will see FCA India buy, exchange and sell pre-owned Jeep cars, specifically the Compass SUV. With nearly 60,000 Jeep Compass SUVs on the road, customers have the opportunity to trade in any existing vehicle for either a new or a certified pre-owned Jeep Compass. FCA India introduced SelectedForYou as a pilot program in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad last year, which is now operational in 42 dealerships across the country. The pre-owned sales will expand to 65 outlets by August this year.

Over 60,000 units of the Jeep Compass have been sold in the last three years

Commenting on the launch of SelectedForYou, Dr. Partha Datta - President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "The Jeep Compass enjoys exceptional residual value in the Indian automobile market, and that is a great opportunity for our customers. SelectedForYou, being cultivated as a shop-in-shop business model, assures trust, confidence and peace of mind for customers. A certified pre-owned Jeep Compass under SelectedForYou, promises high quality, certified standards and will be as reliable as our straight from the factory model. We are entering the pre-owned vehicle business also because are gearing up to launch all-new Jeep models in India and Jeep customers will have the opportunity to upgrade."

The pre-owned car business from FCA India is restricted to only the Compass for now

Under SelectedForYou, customers can trade vehicles of any brand for a new or pre-owned Jeep Compass. The pre-owned cars are certified only after a 125-point inspection check, thorough verification of the past ownership, service records and extensive pre-sale on-road testing. The cars sold under the used car business will come with 36 months/60,000 km warranty (whichever comes earlier), along with 24x7 roadside assistance.

The Jeep India line-up currently comprises the Compass, its bestseller, along with several new luxury models including the new-generation Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee SRT. The company has not confirmed if it will be extended the pre-owned car business for the luxury segment for now.

