2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally

Kia Motors revealed the next-generation Carnival MPV earlier this year, and the carmaker has revealed a premium version of the MPV in the South Korean market. Called Carnival Hi-Limousine, the more luxurious iteration of the car comes in seven-seat and nine-seat configurations. The 2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine comes fitted with a roof box, which is the main highlight of the MPV. The Hi-Limousine variant is likely to go on sale internationally by next year only.

2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine variant is expected to go on sale by next year only

Visually, the Hi-Limousine variant of the Carnival sports aesthetic updates over the regular model. The exterior highlights are bigger rhombus-shaped chrome pattern front grille, LED headlights with LED DRLs, slightly tweaked bumper, silver skid plates, side-step, rear auxiliary brake light on the roof box, shark fin antenna, LED tail lights, and more. The carmaker has also added a 'Hi-Limousine' badge for distinguishing the car from the regular model.

Dimensionally, the MPV measures 5200 mm in length, 1995 mm in width and 2045 mm in height. The overall length and height have increased up by 45 mm and 305 mm respectively. The latter has gone up because of the roof box, fitted on the top for some additional cargo space. However, the wheelbase of the MPV remains intact at 3090 mm.

The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine 7-seater variant gets captain seats in the middle row with foldable leg rests.

The cabin of the Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine is massive with a bunch of new features and equipment, and it is plusher than ever. The eye grabber is a large 21.5-inch smart monitor with TV signal, hanging from the top that can be a pure source of entertainment. It gets connectivity options like USB ports, HDMI and smart device mirror support. It also features Nappa leather seat upholstery, big lounge-like seats with foldable leg rests, ambient mood lighting, wireless charging, air purifier, heated or cooled cup-holders for first and second rows, etc. The seven-seater version gets second-row captain seats in the middle with leg rests in 2-2-3 layout. On the other hand, the nine-seater gets 2-2-2-3 configuration.

The 2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine gets more luxurious and plush interior

For safety, the MPV is equipped with seven airbags, advanced driver assistance systems, safe exit assistance, rear-view monitor, surround-view monitor, vehicle stability, management, ABS with EBD, brake assist, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, active cruise control, high beam assist, and more.

The 2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine gets a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine.

Under the hood, the MPV comes powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol unit, mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The motor is tuned to make 290 bhp and 355 Nm of peak torque. The India-spec model is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, developing 197 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, while paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The MPV was launched in our market in February this year at the Auto Expo. Offered in three trims - Premium, Prestige and Limousine, the Carnival gets a starting price of ₹ 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

