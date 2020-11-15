New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally

Kia Motors has officially revealed a more premium Hi-Limousine version of the Carnival in the home market.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The fourth generation Kia Carnival MPV was revealed earlier this year expand View Photos
The fourth generation Kia Carnival MPV was revealed earlier this year

Highlights

  • The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine will come in seven and nine-seat layout
  • The 2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine gets a 3.5-litre V6 petrol motor
  • The Carnival Hi-Limousine variant is expected to go on sale in 2021 only

Kia Motors revealed the next-generation Carnival MPV earlier this year, and the carmaker has revealed a premium version of the MPV in the South Korean market. Called Carnival Hi-Limousine, the more luxurious iteration of the car comes in seven-seat and nine-seat configurations. The 2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine comes fitted with a roof box, which is the main highlight of the MPV. The Hi-Limousine variant is likely to go on sale internationally by next year only.

Also Read: Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos​

iaj925p8

2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine variant is expected to go on sale by next year only

Visually, the Hi-Limousine variant of the Carnival sports aesthetic updates over the regular model. The exterior highlights are bigger rhombus-shaped chrome pattern front grille, LED headlights with LED DRLs, slightly tweaked bumper, silver skid plates, side-step, rear auxiliary brake light on the roof box, shark fin antenna, LED tail lights, and more. The carmaker has also added a 'Hi-Limousine' badge for distinguishing the car from the regular model.

Dimensionally, the MPV measures 5200 mm in length, 1995 mm in width and 2045 mm in height. The overall length and height have increased up by 45 mm and 305 mm respectively. The latter has gone up because of the roof box, fitted on the top for some additional cargo space. However, the wheelbase of the MPV remains intact at 3090 mm.

Newsbeep
0gjag4m

The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine 7-seater variant gets captain seats in the middle row with foldable leg rests. 

The cabin of the Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine is massive with a bunch of new features and equipment, and it is plusher than ever. The eye grabber is a large 21.5-inch smart monitor with TV signal, hanging from the top that can be a pure source of entertainment. It gets connectivity options like USB ports, HDMI and smart device mirror support. It also features Nappa leather seat upholstery, big lounge-like seats with foldable leg rests, ambient mood lighting, wireless charging, air purifier, heated or cooled cup-holders for first and second rows, etc. The seven-seater version gets second-row captain seats in the middle with leg rests in 2-2-3 layout. On the other hand, the nine-seater gets 2-2-2-3 configuration.

68alg08g

The 2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine gets more luxurious and plush interior

For safety, the MPV is equipped with seven airbags, advanced driver assistance systems, safe exit assistance, rear-view monitor, surround-view monitor, vehicle stability, management, ABS with EBD, brake assist, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, active cruise control, high beam assist, and more.

Also Read: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh

7e7pn5co

The 2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine gets a 3.5-litre  V6 petrol engine.

0 Comments

Under the hood, the MPV comes powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol unit, mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The motor is tuned to make 290 bhp and 355 Nm of peak torque. The India-spec model is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, developing 197 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, while paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The MPV was launched in our market in February this year at the Auto Expo. Offered in three trims - Premium, Prestige and Limousine, the Carnival gets a starting price of ₹ 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again
Volkswagen Group To Spend To 73 Billion Euros Developing Future Technologies
Volkswagen Group To Spend To 73 Billion Euros Developing Future Technologies
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Ghosn's Legal Woes Deepen As Nissan Sues For $95 Million In Damages
Ghosn's Legal Woes Deepen As Nissan Sues For $95 Million In Damages
2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally
2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant With Roof Box Unveiled Globally
Hyundai To Expand Its Electric Portfolio To 10 Models Globally By The End Of 2022
Hyundai To Expand Its Electric Portfolio To 10 Models Globally By The End Of 2022
Daimler To Revamp China Plant To Make Actros Trucks As Sales Surge
Daimler To Revamp China Plant To Make Actros Trucks As Sales Surge
F1: Stroll On Pole For Turkey GP, Becomes 1st Canadian Since Villeneuve To Get P1
F1: Stroll On Pole For Turkey GP, Becomes 1st Canadian Since Villeneuve To Get P1
Ford CEO Says Carmaker Now Eyes Making Own EV Batteries
Ford CEO Says Carmaker Now Eyes Making Own EV Batteries
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
Uber In Talks To Sell Its ATG Self-Driving Unit To Aurora
Uber In Talks To Sell Its ATG Self-Driving Unit To Aurora
Volkswagen Group To Spend To 73 Billion Euros Developing Future Technologies
Volkswagen Group To Spend To 73 Billion Euros Developing Future Technologies
"Maruti Needs To Talk To Partner Suzuki To Understand What NCAPs Are Striving To Do," Says Global NCAP President
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again
Next-Generation Honda Civic Teased Ahead Of Global Debut This Month
Next-Generation Honda Civic Teased Ahead Of Global Debut This Month
GM Recalling Nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs For Fire Risks
GM Recalling Nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs For Fire Risks
Velodyne Aims To Price New Self-Driving Car Sensor Below $500
Velodyne Aims To Price New Self-Driving Car Sensor Below $500
"Maruti Needs To Talk To Partner Suzuki To Understand What NCAPs Are Striving To Do," Says Global NCAP President
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 24.95 - 33.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
51,7929% / 5 yrs
Fullsize/Premium MPV
Diesel
Automatic
13.9 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Kia Carnival India Launch And Prices
02:32
Kia Carnival India Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Feb-20 10:49 AM IST
Sponsored: Always A Party In The Kia Carnival
06:54
Sponsored: Always A Party In The Kia Carnival
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Aug-20 01:54 PM IST
MG ZS EV Price, Kia Carnival Bookings, TVS Electric Scooter
03:51
MG ZS EV Price, Kia Carnival Bookings, TVS Electric Scooter
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Jan-20 08:13 PM IST
2020 Kia Carnival Review | Does It Redefine The MPV Segment?
11:37
2020 Kia Carnival Review | Does It Redefine The MPV Segment?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jan-20 05:41 PM IST
Kia Carnival Specs, MG ZS EV Launch, Renault Duster Discount
03:04
Kia Carnival Specs, MG ZS EV Launch, Renault Duster Discount
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Jan-20 08:02 PM IST
Kia Carnival Launch, Suzuki Access 125 BS6, Toyota Innova Crysta BS6
03:00
Kia Carnival Launch, Suzuki Access 125 BS6, Toyota Innova Crysta BS6
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Jan-20 07:40 PM IST
Kia Carnival, Ather Updates, MG ZS EV
03:02
Kia Carnival, Ather Updates, MG ZS EV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Dec-19 06:08 PM IST
Triumph Rocket 3 R, Maruti Suzuki Price Hike, Kia Carnival
04:06
Triumph Rocket 3 R, Maruti Suzuki Price Hike, Kia Carnival
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Dec-19 08:00 PM IST
Kia Carnival, Tata Plant, Supercar Rally, New Honda CR-V
23:27
Kia Carnival, Tata Plant, Supercar Rally, New Honda CR-V
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Aug-18 08:30 PM IST
Kia Carnival Power Sliding Door
Kia Carnival Power Sliding Door
Kia Carnival 7 Seater
Kia Carnival 7 Seater
Kia Carnival 8 Seater
Kia Carnival 8 Seater
Kia Carnival 9 Seater
Kia Carnival 9 Seater
Kia Carnival Auto Climate Control
Kia Carnival Auto Climate Control
Kia Carnival Rear Seat Entertainment
Kia Carnival Rear Seat Entertainment
Kia Carnival Smart Air Purifier
Kia Carnival Smart Air Purifier
Kia Carnival Vip Seat And Leg Support
Kia Carnival Vip Seat And Leg Support
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
"Maruti Needs To Talk To Partner Suzuki To Understand What NCAPs Are Striving To Do," Says Global NCAP President
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities