Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh

The Kia Carnvial is on sale with total benefits of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh

With Diwali almost here, Kia Motors India is offering maximum discounts of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh on its Carnival premium MPV. Buyers can avail these benefits on the MPV in the form of an exchange bonus, corporate discounts, AMC packs, and accessories. The South Korean carmaker is providing offers up to 2.5 lakh on the Premium and Prestige trims, while customers opting for the Limousine trim will get benefits up to ₹ 1.92 lakh. These offers on the MPV will be valid till November 31, 2020, or till stocks last.

Also Read: Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos

Kia Motors India is offering benefits on Carnival MPV only

The Kia Carnival MPV was officially launched in the country earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo. Prices for the MPV start at ₹ 24.95 lakh and goes all the way up to ₹ 33.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Carnival comes with a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre VGT diesel engine. The oil burner develops 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque, while mated with an 8-speed Sportmatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India​

Special festive benefits on the Kia Carnival are applicable across all trims

It is worth noting that the carmaker is not offering any discounts on the Seltos SUV or the Sonet subcompact SUV. The latter was officially launched in India a couple of months ago with a starting price of ₹ 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is priced at ₹ 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The subcompact SUV gets three powertrain options - 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo GDi. And, all three engines are offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. Recently, the company introduced Seltos Anniversary Edition In India with a starting price of ₹ 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.