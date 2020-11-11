New Cars and Bikes in India
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh

To attract buyers, Kia Motors India is offering maximum discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on its Carnival premium MPV this Diwali.

The Kia Carnvial is on sale with total benefits of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh expand View Photos
The Kia Carnvial is on sale with total benefits of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh

Highlights

  • Carnival's Premium and Prestige trims get benefits of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh
  • Kia is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.92 lakh on Limousine trim
  • Kia Carnival MPV was launched in India at Auto Expo 2020

With Diwali almost here, Kia Motors India is offering maximum discounts of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh on its Carnival premium MPV. Buyers can avail these benefits on the MPV in the form of an exchange bonus, corporate discounts, AMC packs, and accessories. The South Korean carmaker is providing offers up to 2.5 lakh on the Premium and Prestige trims, while customers opting for the Limousine trim will get benefits up to ₹ 1.92 lakh. These offers on the MPV will be valid till November 31, 2020, or till stocks last.

Also Read: Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos

n7a8cvbs

Kia Motors India is offering benefits on Carnival MPV only

The Kia Carnival MPV was officially launched in the country earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo. Prices for the MPV start at ₹ 24.95 lakh and goes all the way up to ₹ 33.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Carnival comes with a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre VGT diesel engine. The oil burner develops 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque, while mated with an 8-speed Sportmatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India​

Newsbeep
iopmurmc

Special festive benefits on the Kia Carnival are applicable across all trims

0 Comments

It is worth noting that the carmaker is not offering any discounts on the Seltos SUV or the Sonet subcompact SUV. The latter was officially launched in India a couple of months ago with a starting price of ₹ 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is priced at ₹ 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The subcompact SUV gets three powertrain options - 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo GDi. And, all three engines are offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. Recently, the company introduced Seltos Anniversary Edition In India with a starting price of ₹ 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carnival India Launch And Prices
02:32
Kia Carnival India Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Feb-20 10:49 AM IST
Sponsored: Always A Party In The Kia Carnival
06:54
Sponsored: Always A Party In The Kia Carnival
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Aug-20 01:54 PM IST
MG ZS EV Price, Kia Carnival Bookings, TVS Electric Scooter
03:51
MG ZS EV Price, Kia Carnival Bookings, TVS Electric Scooter
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Jan-20 08:13 PM IST
2020 Kia Carnival Review | Does It Redefine The MPV Segment?
11:37
2020 Kia Carnival Review | Does It Redefine The MPV Segment?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jan-20 05:41 PM IST
Kia Carnival Specs, MG ZS EV Launch, Renault Duster Discount
03:04
Kia Carnival Specs, MG ZS EV Launch, Renault Duster Discount
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Jan-20 08:02 PM IST
Kia Carnival Launch, Suzuki Access 125 BS6, Toyota Innova Crysta BS6
03:00
Kia Carnival Launch, Suzuki Access 125 BS6, Toyota Innova Crysta BS6
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Jan-20 07:40 PM IST
Kia Carnival, Ather Updates, MG ZS EV
03:02
Kia Carnival, Ather Updates, MG ZS EV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Dec-19 06:08 PM IST
Triumph Rocket 3 R, Maruti Suzuki Price Hike, Kia Carnival
04:06
Triumph Rocket 3 R, Maruti Suzuki Price Hike, Kia Carnival
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Dec-19 08:00 PM IST
Kia Carnival, Tata Plant, Supercar Rally, New Honda CR-V
23:27
Kia Carnival, Tata Plant, Supercar Rally, New Honda CR-V
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Aug-18 08:30 PM IST
Kia Carnival Power Sliding Door
Kia Carnival Power Sliding Door
Kia Carnival 7 Seater
Kia Carnival 7 Seater
Kia Carnival 8 Seater
Kia Carnival 8 Seater
Kia Carnival 9 Seater
Kia Carnival 9 Seater
Kia Carnival Auto Climate Control
Kia Carnival Auto Climate Control
Kia Carnival Rear Seat Entertainment
Kia Carnival Rear Seat Entertainment
Kia Carnival Smart Air Purifier
Kia Carnival Smart Air Purifier
Kia Carnival Vip Seat And Leg Support
Kia Carnival Vip Seat And Leg Support
