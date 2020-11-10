New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India

t was in June that the company launched an updated version of the Seltos in the country bringing in some minor cosmetic updates and new features.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Kia Launched the Seltos in August last year expand View Photos
Kia Launched the Seltos in August last year

Kia Motors India announced that it has sold 1.25 lakh units of the Seltos SUV in India. The sales milestone comes just 14 months after the company first launched the car in India. The Seltos has been a strong seller for the company right from the word go and the sheer number of sales show how big the demand for the car has been in the domestic market.

Also Read: 46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants​

2geqhj1o

The Kia Seltos, when it was launched, had the widest variant range in the segment

It was in June that the company launched an updated version of the Seltos in the country bringing in some minor cosmetic updates and new features. The new model comes with 10 new features that enhance the safety, convenience, connectivity and design of the SUV, according to the company. Furthermore, the automaker has added more equipment on the lower variants of the Seltos, adding to the value quotient of the model.

Newsbeep

The Kia Seltos, when it was launched, had the widest variant range in the segment. The engine options comprise of the Smartstream family of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines, along with the 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel mill. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, IVT, and a 7DCT.

tr8kohg8

The Kia Seltos remains one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the segment

Also Read: Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Were Connected Vehicles​

0 Comments

Priced from ₹ 9.89 lakh, going up to ₹ 17.34 lakh, the Seltos remains one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the segment and is a connected car as well, thanks to the UVO technology. 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp
Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed
Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India
Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India
India's October Car, Motorbike Sales Skid As Dealers Caution Over Stock
India's October Car, Motorbike Sales Skid As Dealers Caution Over Stock
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Vietnam GP Axed From F1 2021 Calendar, Interlagos Retains Brazil 
Vietnam GP Axed From F1 2021 Calendar, Interlagos Retains Brazil 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Hyundai To Integrate Nvidia Drive Across All Its Cars 
Hyundai To Integrate Nvidia Drive Across All Its Cars 
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Skoda Rapid & Superb Now Available On Lease; Rentals Start At Rs. 22,580
Skoda Rapid & Superb Now Available On Lease; Rentals Start At Rs. 22,580
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,5309% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
16.5 - 21 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos, Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron Concept
20:53
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos, Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron Concept
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Jul-20 04:16 PM IST
Comparison Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
14:14
Comparison Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 11:45 PM IST
2020 Kia Seltos Launched, Piaggio Vespa Notte, Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX
03:31
2020 Kia Seltos Launched, Piaggio Vespa Notte, Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Jun-20 06:49 PM IST
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which One's The Better SUV
04:07
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which One's The Better SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-May-20 04:28 PM IST
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, Honda Scooter Sales, Kia Seltos Exports
03:19
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, Honda Scooter Sales, Kia Seltos Exports
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Jan-20 10:49 PM IST
Kia Seltos Price, Hyundai Aura Bookings, 2020 Honda Activa
02:16
Kia Seltos Price, Hyundai Aura Bookings, 2020 Honda Activa
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Jan-20 05:55 PM IST
Kia Seltos Crash Tested, Royal Enfield Trademark, Suzuki Ignis Facelift
02:56
Kia Seltos Crash Tested, Royal Enfield Trademark, Suzuki Ignis Facelift
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Dec-19 05:46 PM IST
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks
15:08
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Sep-19 05:35 PM IST
Kia Seltos Vs Key Rivals, Auto Conventions 2019
22:40
Kia Seltos Vs Key Rivals, Auto Conventions 2019
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-Sep-19 04:40 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki UVs, Kia Seltos, Revolt Electric Bike
02:16
Maruti Suzuki UVs, Kia Seltos, Revolt Electric Bike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Sep-19 07:10 PM IST
Kia Seltos Door
Kia Seltos Door
Seltos Backview
Seltos Backview
Seltos Sideview
Seltos Sideview
Seltos Side View
Seltos Side View
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos Track Rear View
Kia Seltos Track Rear View
Kia Seltos Track View
Kia Seltos Track View
Kia Seltos Top View
Kia Seltos Top View
Kia Seltos Front View
Kia Seltos Front View
Kia Seltos Seating
Kia Seltos Seating
Kia Seltos Dashboard
Kia Seltos Dashboard
Kia Seltos Airbag
Kia Seltos Airbag
Kia Seltos Smart Air Purifier
Kia Seltos Smart Air Purifier
Kia Seltos Bose Premium Sound System With 8 Speakers
Kia Seltos Bose Premium Sound System With 8 Speakers
Kia Seltos 2603cm 1025 Touchscreen 1778cm 70 Cluster
Kia Seltos 2603cm 1025 Touchscreen 1778cm 70 Cluster
Kia Seltos 360 View Camera
Kia Seltos 360 View Camera
Kia Seltos Smart 2032cm 80 Head Up Display
Kia Seltos Smart 2032cm 80 Head Up Display
Kia Seltos Ventilated Power Seats
Kia Seltos Ventilated Power Seats
Kia Seltos Weekend Trips
Kia Seltos Weekend Trips
Kia Seltos Holiday
Kia Seltos Holiday
Kia Seltos Plan For The Unplanned
Kia Seltos Plan For The Unplanned
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities