Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India

Kia Motors India announced that it has sold 1.25 lakh units of the Seltos SUV in India. The sales milestone comes just 14 months after the company first launched the car in India. The Seltos has been a strong seller for the company right from the word go and the sheer number of sales show how big the demand for the car has been in the domestic market.

The Kia Seltos, when it was launched, had the widest variant range in the segment

It was in June that the company launched an updated version of the Seltos in the country bringing in some minor cosmetic updates and new features. The new model comes with 10 new features that enhance the safety, convenience, connectivity and design of the SUV, according to the company. Furthermore, the automaker has added more equipment on the lower variants of the Seltos, adding to the value quotient of the model.

The Kia Seltos, when it was launched, had the widest variant range in the segment. The engine options comprise of the Smartstream family of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines, along with the 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel mill. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, IVT, and a 7DCT.

The Kia Seltos remains one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the segment

Priced from ₹ 9.89 lakh, going up to ₹ 17.34 lakh, the Seltos remains one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the segment and is a connected car as well, thanks to the UVO technology.



