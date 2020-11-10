New Cars and Bikes in India
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants

The company stated that 46 per cent of this demand was for the Intelligent Manual Transmission, 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission and of course the 6-speed automatic.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
Kia launched the Sonet in September this year
Kia launched the Sonet in September this year

Kia Motors India had announced in October this year that the Sonet has received more than 50,000 bookings and this when the car was launched in September this year. Kia said that it received an average of two bookings for the Sonet every three minutes. Kia says that 60 per cent of the bookings are for the 1.0 turbo petrol and the 1.2 petrol models while the balance 40 per cent is for diesel models.

Also Read: Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Were Connected Vehicles​

The company is witnessing a growing demand for clutchless transmissions  

Also Read: Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested

But now the company has also shed light on the fact that clutchless transmission options have seen a hike when it comes to preference. The company stated that 46 per cent of this demand was for the Intelligent Manual Transmission, 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission and of course the 6-speed automatic. Narrowing down further, the company said that 20 per cent demand was for the iMT variants, whereas the remaining 26 per cent was for variants with DCT/AT.

Also Read: Kia Motors India Receives 50,000 Bookings For Sonet Subcompact SUV In Two Months​

The preference for automatic transmissions is on the rise 

Of course, this still means than the majority stake of the bookings was for Sonets with a manual transmission – 54 per cent to be exact. But we do see this trend tilting soon in the favour of automatic gearboxes, because of the ease in drivability and of course the improving pace of technology in this space. 

