Kia Motors India Receives 50,000 Bookings For Sonet Subcompact SUV In Two Months

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV is proving to yet another hit for Kia Motors India. The company announced that it has received over 50,000 bookings for the Sonet ever since it opened up the order books on August 20, 2020. Kia says that it received an average of two bookings for the Sonet every three minutes. Kia says that 60 per cent of the bookings are for the 1.0 turbo petrol and the 1.2 petrol models while the balance 40 per cent is for diesel models. The car was launched on September 18, 2020, with prices starting at ₹ 6.71 lakh and going up to ₹ 12.89 lakh for the top-spec automatic variants. In September 2020, 9,266 units of the Sonet were despatched, making it the best-selling SUV in the compact SUV segment within 12 days of its price announcement and market launch.

The top-spec automatic variants in the GT-line trim of the Kia Sonet are priced at ₹ 12.89 lakh

Prices for the top-of-the-line automatic variants were not announced by Kia at the time of launch, even as bookings were open for the specific trims. They were announced a week later. The Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic retails at ₹ 12.89 lakh for the petrol and diesel version, respectively. With the addition of two new variants, the Kia Sonet will now be available in a total of 16 variants. The GTX+ automatic trims are about ₹ 90,000 more expensive than the manual variants.

While the starting prices may be competitive, there is a significant gap between variants. The top-spec models are quite pricey and sure, they come loaded with features and gizmos, but the value for money proposition may not be as strong.

