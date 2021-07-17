2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+: Top 5 Highlights

The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ has been brought to our shores as part of the German brand's plan to launch 15 new models in our market this year. Essentially, it's the performance versions of the E-Class family and is based on the facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-Class standard wheelbase that's on sale in global markets, while India gets the executive luxury sedan only in the long wheelbase (LWB) version. It looks sportier and is is likely to have a beastly performance as well. Here are the top highlights of the new performance sedan.

Exterior

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S looks sporty.

The shorter wheelbase and other sporty elements in its design give the AMG sportier demeanour and that starts with the signature AMG panamericana grille upfront. A sporty bumper featuring large intakes and glossy black elements, E-Class sourced sleek LED taillights at the rear and a quad exhaust system, with a glossy black diffuser are things that are new. The E 63 gets a squarish design. Both also come with a contrast lip spoiler and a set of 19-inch alloy wheels with option of upgrading to a set of 20-inchers. Obviously, you do get LED headlights along with daytime running lights (DRLs) as well.

Interior

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S gets Alcantara upholstery.

Carbon fibre has been used generously on the dashboard and centre console to complement its sporty character, and contrast stitching on the steering wheel and seats further accentuates it. The AMG E 63 S gets Nappa leather seats as well.

Features

In terms of features, both models will come with Mercedes' signature single unit display featuring two digital touchscreens for infotainment and instrumentation. The long feature list also includes the MBUX system, AMG-style flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel, 64 ambient lighting and ventilated seats among others

Engine

At the rear changes are limited to a pronounced lip spoiler and quad exhaust tips.

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ performance sedan is offered with the 4.0-litre, V8 biturbo motor. The top-end S is the only variant that goes on sale in India and is tuned to churn out 612 bhp and a humongous 850 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission as standard.

Performance

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ can clock triple-digit speeds in 3.4 seconds and a top-speed of 300 kmph, giving some serious competition to the BMW M5 Performance and Audi RS7 which are its rivals in the segment.