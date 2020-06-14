New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 And 45 Updated With New Aero Packages

Apart from adding to the aerodynamics of the models, the new packages also build upon the aesthetics of these CLA models.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The new packages enhance the aerodynamics of the Mercedes-AMG CLA.

Highlights

  • The new packages enhances the aerodynamics of the Mercedes-AMG CLA.
  • The new packages also build upon the aesthetics of these CLA models.
  • Mechanically, it remains identical to its predecessor.

Mercedes-AMG has updated the 2021 CLA 35 and 45 in a bid to make it even more agile. Both performance sedans now get an improved aero package providing better downforce along with an increase in performance. The new Mercedes-AMG aerodynamic package includes new front splitter, rear aero curtains and a brand new diffuser. There is also a Plus version of the kit on offer which gets an even larger rear wing. Apart from adding to the aerodynamics of the models, the new packages also build on the aesthetics of these CLA models.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS Unveiled In USA

Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG Cars

GT

GLA 45

G 63

C 43 Coupe

S 63 Coupe

GLC 43 Coupe

GLE Coupe

SLC 43

C 63

C 43

CLA 45

GLS 63

E 63 S

sbq4lte

The new packages also build on the aesthetics of these CLA models.

The AMG-CLA's new aero add-ons have been developed and tested in a wind tunnel and the modifications are likely to reduce drag as well. Other than the new aero package, the Mercedes-AMG CLA remains identical to its predecessor in every aspect. It is still powered by the 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine which is claimed to be the most powerful compact engine. It churns out 415 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque and the CLA 45 can clock triple digit speeds in 4 seconds while the top-speed is limited to 250 kmph.

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Gets New Range-Topping Variants

On the inside, there is the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the latest 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system. It also gets the new gesture control along with a new Burmester sound system. The Mercedes-AMG CLA has been positioned above the A-Class sedan in the line-up and we don't expect the model to be launched in our market before 2021.

0 Comments

Source: MB Passion Blog

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-AMG GT with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG
GT

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
23%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Popular Mercedes-AMG Cars

Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG GT
₹ 2.27 - 2.48 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
₹ 77.85 - 80.67 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63
₹ 2.19 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe
₹ 75 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
₹ 2.55 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
₹ 62.7 - 63.7 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG SLC 43
Mercedes-AMG SLC 43
₹ 77.5 - 87.48 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 63
Mercedes-AMG C 63
₹ 1.33 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 43
₹ 48.74 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
₹ 77.69 - 77.85 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
₹ 1.57 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
₹ 1.5 Crore *
View More
x
Tata Motors Purchases 50% Share Of Jayem Automotives In JTSV Joint Venture
Tata Motors Purchases 50% Share Of Jayem Automotives In JTSV Joint Venture
Mahindra Says Roxor SUV Does Not Violate FCA’s Registered Trademarks
Mahindra Says Roxor SUV Does Not Violate FCA’s Registered Trademarks
Exclusive: MG Hector Plus Spotted In New Colour; Launch In July
Exclusive: MG Hector Plus Spotted In New Colour; Launch In July
Yamaha Developing New Range Of Turbocharged Engines: Report
Yamaha Developing New Range Of Turbocharged Engines: Report
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities