2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Unveiled

While we already are big fans of the existing model, the new 2021 Mercedes-AMG 63 S seems to have taken things a notch higher.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S has received subtle updates.

  • The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S has received subtle design updates.
  • It gets a new steering wheel and the latest MBUX infotainment system.
  • It is powered by the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo-charged V8 engine.

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S is one of those models that can get our adrenaline going every time we have a chance to get behind its wheel. While we already are big fans of the existing model, the new 2021 Mercedes-AMG 63 S seems to have taken things a notch higher. And the update is not only limited to the sedan, the E 63 S Wagon too has been updated for model year 2021 but in India only the E 63 S in on offer and that too in limited numbers.

5kavvb4

The front end has been updated with a new AMG-GT inspired Panamericana grille flanked by new LED headlights.

Now the updates don't make it dramatically different from the previous model but they do a good job to bring a sense of freshness. The front end has been updated with a new AMG-GT inspired Panamericana grille flanked by new LED headlights and gets bigger air curtains on both ends. The profile remains identical to the predecessor save for the new 20-inch alloy wheels while at the rear changes are limited to a pronounced lip spoiler and quad exhaust tips.

hf6j1778

In the features department, it has now been updated with the latest MBUX system.

The cabin also remains identical to the outgoing model in terms of design and layout save for the new twin-spoke AMG performance heated steering wheel. In the features department it gets the latest MBUX system and the steering sports an array of buttons giving access to a wide range of driver assist and infotainment features.

oisb35gg

At the rear changes are limited to a pronounced lip spoiler and quad exhaust tips.

0 Comments

Under the hood is the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol motor that belts out 595 bhp and a humongous 850 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to nine-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) that sends power to all-four wheels helping the E 63 S sedan to clock triple-digit speeds in 3.3 seconds while the Wagon does the same in 3.4 seconds.

