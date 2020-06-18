Mercedes-AMG A 45 Confirmed For India, But No Clear Timeline Yet

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz A-Class has been on sale in the global markets for a while now, and India is all set to get it this year. Having said that, like a few other markets, we will only get the A-Class Limousine and not the regular hatchback model like before. However, the carmaker has now confirmed that it will bring in the performance hatchback - Mercedes-AMG A 45 - to India. While the company currently does not have a clear timeline for the car, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have been told that it is certainly on the cards.

Globally, the performance spec hatchback comes in 3 options, AMG A 35 4Matic, AMG A 45 4Matic+, and AMG A 45 S 4Matic+

Speaking to carandbike about the AMG A 45 during an online video interaction, Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said, "For AMGs we are committed. AMGs have a good demand and I think that's again what I mentioned sometime back. The AMGs fly off the shelf. But we will bring it (AMG A 45) at the right time for sure, but not sure if it will be by the end of this year."

Globally, the performance spec hatchback comes in three options, AMG A 35 4Matic, AMG A 45 4Matic+, and AMG A 45 S 4Matic+. Given the fact that the car will come with India as a completely built unit (CBU) model, and it will be sold in limited numbers, the company is likely to bring in the fully loaded Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ option. The car comes with a 2.0-litre in-line 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make about 415 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT transmission, that propels the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds, before hitting the electronically limited top speed of 270 kmph.

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 comes with AMG-spec light alloy wheels, a large rear spoiler, and a sporty rear diffuser with a quad exhaust system

Visually the AMG A 45 comes with the signature Panamericana grille with vertical slats and a large three-pointed star at the centre. The grille is flanked by a set of sweptback LED headlamps and an aggressive bumper with large air intakes, along with glossy styling elements. The car also features a set of sporty light AMG alloy wheels, LED taillamps, a larger spoiler, and a sporty rear diffuser with a quad exhaust system.

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 gets all-black interior with bright yellow accents and a signature single unit display with MBUX

The cabin will feature an all-black interior with bright yellow accents, the signature single unit display with split screens for infotainment and instrumentation, sport seats, and a flat-bottom AMG steering wheel draped in Alcantara leather. Other features will include - automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and MBUX infotainment system with Mercedes Me connectivity application.

