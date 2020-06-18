2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Key Features Explained

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS has finally gone on sale in India. It is the S-Class of SUVs and is loaded to the gills with all the latest technologies and features Mercedes-Benz has introduced in recent times. It has also outgrown its predecessor in terms of dimensions and that in-turn has made is more spacious as well. The new Mercedes-Benz GLS will be offered in India in two variants - 450 Petrol and 400d diesel and will be sold as a CKD model in our market.

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Launched In India

Mercedes-Benz GLS 1 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Exterior

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS has grown in dimensions compared to its predecessor.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS has grown in dimensions and that's quite evident too. It is now 77 mm longer and 22 mm wider than before while the wheelbase is up by 60 mm which has made the cabin more spacious, especially for the second-row passengers. In terms of looks, the new GLS features a bold octagonal grille, along with multi-beam LED headlamps which is a standard offering, featuring a total of 112 LED diodes and three-segment daytime running lights (DRLs), being the S-Class of SUVs. The SUV also gets a chrome-plated under-guard in the front apron with large air dam and the bonnet comes with two prominent power domes. At the rear, you get LED tail-lamps with a three-dimensional motifs, a sizeable rear bumper with under-body cladding, silver skid plate, and dual exhaust mufflers with chrome bezels. It will be offered in five colour options - Cavansite Blue, Selenite Grey, Hyacinth Red, Obsidian Black, and Mojave Silver.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLS Review: The S-Class Of SUVs

Interior

The Mercedes-Benz GLS now also gets a 6-seat configuration with individual seats in the second row

For the first time, the Mercedes-Benz GLS will be offered in a six-seater configuration alongside the seven-seater model. The six-seater variant gets two captain seats for the second row passengers. Other things on the inside include the signature larger, single unit touchscreen display with split screens for the infotainment and instrumentation. Wood inlays on the dash, doors on central console, chrome finish on switch knobs and around air-con vents. It also gets a touchpad integrated in the central console to access the MBUX system.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limo And GLA To Be Launched In Q4 2020

Features

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS gets a larger single unit display for both infotainment and instrumentation.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is equipped with the latest MBUX system along with optional rear-seat entertainment system, featuring two 11.6-inch displays for movie, music and internet enjoyment and for the first time it also comes with gesture controls. The system also gets additional connectivity system as part of the Mercedes Me connectivity system, including geo-fencing. It also gets the company's latest-generation driver assistance system, heated seats, five-zone climate control, ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof among others. The SUV also comes with 11 USB ports, two wireless chargers (front and 2nd row), and rear seats that can be folded at the push of a button, expanding the boot space to a massive 2,400-litre. The AIRMATIC suspension also allows you the increase or decrease the height of the SUV for better ingress and egress.

Also Read: New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLS Sold Out For June 2020

Engine

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS will be offered in two iterations - 450 petrol and 400d diesel.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options under the hood. The GLS 450 4MATIC, comes with a 3.0-litre, straight six-cylinder engine that comes with the EQ Boost featuring a 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-generator. The engine is tuned to put out 362 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, with an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm of torque from the EQ Boost. The GLS 400 d 4MATIC, comes with a 2.9-litre, straight six-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 326 bhp and 700 Nm torque. Both engines are mated to a 9 G-Tronic automatic gearbox as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.