Car Launches In India For January 2024
By Yash Sunil
3 mins read
Published on December 30, 2023
- Mercedes-Benz India is launching the GLS facelift early next month
- The much awaited Hyundai Creta is finally getting a refreshed update in 2024
- Mahindra is set to launch the updated XUV300 with major tweaks to the interiors
The Indian automotive market saw a whole range of vehicles launching over 2023, and with the new year arriving shortly, we expect to see a slew of new product launches throughout the year. Vehicles across different price ranges, segments, fuel types, and more are being launched in 2024. Here is an overview of all the launches that are set to take place in the first month of 2024.
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Launching on January 8, 2024, the Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift sports some styling tweaks to the exterior, with updates to the cabin almost entirely focused on the tech on board. Changes to the exterior include a more muscular lookup front with a more prominent grille with four horizontal slats. The bumper, too, has been redesigned with reshaped intakes and side vents. Round the sides, it's just the alloy wheels that are new, while at the rear, the SUV gets a revised bumper and tweaked taillight graphics. On the inside. The cosmetic changes are limited to new trimmings and upholstery colours, though Mercedes has updated the MBUX system with additional features and graphics.
Read More: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On January 8
Kia Sonet facelift
Kia took the wraps off the updated Sonet earlier this month and is set to launch the updated sub-compact SUV later in 2024. Compared to its previous version, the Sonet facelift now comes with revised exterior styling, new tech features and ADAS functionality. For 2024, the Sonet gets a revised exterior design of front and rear bumpers, redesigned LED headlamps and taillights, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and an LED light bar on the boot lid. The biggest highlight of the interiors is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, electronically adjustable ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery and more.
Read More: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India
Hyundai Creta Facelift
This has been one of the most popular SUVs in India, and there have been plenty of spy shots surfaced, creating the hype around the Hyundai Creta facelift. Set to be revealed alongside a price announcement on January 16, it will host a range of changes, which include new front and rear bumpers, a new grille, a new headlight and taillight design, and the changes on the interiors include a digital driver's display, 360-degree camera and a dashcam.
Read More: Hyundai Creta Facelift India Debut On January 16, 2024
Mahindra XUV 300
Mahindra is readying to launch a facelift for the long-running XUV300 subcompact SUV in the Indian market. A test mule of the SUV was recently spotted, providing a glimpse of the updated exterior design. At present, there aren't any details available of the XUV300, but spy shots reveal details such as C-shaped LED DRLs at the front and an LED lightbar running across the width of the rear tailgate. Moreover, the interior shots give us a hint that the XUv300 facelift will likely get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver's display, dual-tone light beige upholstery, and more could be offered with the XUV300 facelift.
Read More: Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spy Shots Reveal Updated Interior
