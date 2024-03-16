Login
Actor And Politician Kirron Kher Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift was launched in India earlier this year
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Actor Kirron Kher was seen taking delivery of her new GLS SUV.
  • The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift arrives with cosmetic and feature updates.
  • Priced from Rs 1.32 crore.

Actor and Lok Sabha member Kirron Kher has brought home the new Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift. The actor was recently seen taking delivery of her new car which is priced from Rs 1.32 crore (ex-showroom) onwards. The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift was launched in India earlier this year, bringing key updates to the model. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift arrives with cosmetic and feature updates. The three-row luxury SUV gets a redesigned grille with four horizontal slats and the massive Mercedes logo in the centre. It also gets LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs, new block pattern taillights and a revised bumper. The SUV rides on 21-inch alloy wheels, while the profile largely remains the same in design. 

undefined

 

The cabin is offered in three new colour choices - black, beige and brown. The cabin gets leather upholstery, along with a new steering wheel with haptic feedback buttons. The dual-screen layout has been retained and gets the latest MBUX system, while now incorporating a 360-degree camera, adaptive suspension, ADAS tech and more. 

Other features include heated and cooled seats, wireless charging, adjustable rear seats, electric sunblinds, and two 11.6-inch entertainment screens for rear passengers. The model also comes with a host of accessory options for additional comfort. 

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster Wins Peformance Car Of The Year


Power on the Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift comes with both diesel and petrol engines. The latter was added as part of the update this year. The new GLS 450 gets the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo petrol engine tuned for 376 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, while the GLS 450d diesel uses a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine tuned for 362 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. Both engines get a mild-hybrid system with an additional boost of 19.7 bhp and 200 Nm on offer. 



 

