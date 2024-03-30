Login
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore

Haarsh opted for the polar white exterior shade for his new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa bought the new GLS facelift in the polar white shade
  • The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift receives a new grille and revised styling, along with more features in the cabin
  • The 2024 GLS also gets a petrol option, which wasn't available previously

One of the most popular faces on television as a host, comedian, and writer, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has added the Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift to his garage. The TV star was seen taking delivery of his new SUV along with his family and images were posted on social media by the dealership. The new GLS facelift was launched earlier this year and is priced from Rs. 1.32 crore (ex-showroom) onwards. 

 

Haarsh is known for his comedy timing alongside his wife and comedian, Bharti Singh. The duo has been on multiple comedy shows together and also runs a YouTube channel. He is also a scriptwriter for various comedy shows. 

 

Also Read: Actor And Politician Kirron Kher Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

 

 

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift was launched earlier this year, and the SUV brings cosmetic and feature upgrades to the model. The new GLS gets a new grille with four slats for a bold new look and the massive Mercedes logo in the centre. The model also gets revised LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs, while the taillights get a new block pattern and a redesigned bumper. Mercedes has also brought the new 21-inch alloy wheels to the SUV as part of the upgrade. 

 

The cabin on the new GLS comes with three new colour options: black, beige, and brown. There's also new leather upholstery in the cabin and a new steering wheel with haptic feedback buttons. The dual-screen setup has been retained with the latest MBUX infotainment system, while the additional features include a 360-degree camera, adaptive suspension, and ADAS technology. 

 

Also Read: Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh

 

 

The Mercedes-Benz GLS continues to be a three-row offering with ventilated seats, wireless charging, adjustable rear seats, electric sunblinds, and two 11.6-inch entertainment screens for the rear passengers. There are plenty of accessory options as well. 

 

The new GLS now comes with the new 450 variant, which draws power from the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that develops for 376 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The GLS 450d also remains on sale with the familiar 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 362 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels. Both engines get a mild-hybrid system with an additional boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm. 

 

Earlier this month, actor and politician Kirron Kher also brought home the new GLS facelift as deliveries commenced. 

 

Source

 

# Harsh Limbachiyaa# Bharti Singh# Harsh Limbachiyaa Mercedes# Mercedes-Benz GLS# Mercedes-Benz GLS 450# Celebrity Cars# Cars
Research More on Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS
8.4

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Starts at ₹ 1.32 - 1.37 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View GLS Specifications
View GLS Features

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

