Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh

Harshvardhan Rane has brought home the new Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid. The actor shared his new purchase in an Instagram post and also revealed the reason for his purchase: more road travel in the northern parts of the country this year. The Sanam Teri Kasam actor has opted for the top-spec ZX (O) variant, which is priced at Rs. 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and should keep him comfortable with its ottoman seats.

Rane shared images while taking delivery of his new Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid. The actor can be seen posing with the dealership staff while ending the image carousel with a rather scenic shot of his new Hycross against the sunset. The actor’s caption read, “For my next film to be shot in May and June 2024, I will be travelling to some parts of Madhya Pradesh and the north of India by road and not by flight!”

Toyota opted for a complete overhaul with the new-generation Innova Hycross, which continues to command high demand. The premium MPV has a long waiting period, which is a result of the strong goodwill of the Innova badge, coupled with a comfortable cabin and reliability. Moreover, the automaker also recently announced its Innova Hycross MPV has surpassed the 50,000 unit sales milestone in roughly 15 months since its launch in India.

Toyota opted for a monocoque construction with the Innova Hycross in place of a ladder-on-frame chassis on the previous iterations. The new offering is more car-like in its approach and drive-ability, while the styling is more butch and SUV-like. The feature list is extensive on the model, aimed at optimising comfort in the first and second rows. This includes dual-zone climate control for the first and second-row passengers, an electrically operable tailgate, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable ottoman seats in the second row, and more.

Power comes from the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine with an electric motor that belts out a combined output of 183 bhp. Toyota says the strong hybrid engine can cover a healthy distance on electric power itself, allowing for a high fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl (ARAI-certified). The company claims a range of about 1,200 km on a single tank.

Toyota will soon bring the GX (O) variant to the Innova Hycross petrol, and it recently listed the new trim on its website. It will also increase the prices of the Innova Hycross and other models in its range from April 1 onwards by up to one per cent.