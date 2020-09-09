New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach To Debut In November

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach will break cover at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach will break cover in November this year.

Highlights

  • The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach will be revealed in November
  • It will be the range-topping ultra-luxury variant in the line-up
  • It will get a 6.0-litre, twin-turbo V12 engine under its hood

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the all-new S-Class recently and the updated model looks as classy as before. In typical German style, the new S-Class is pushing the benchmark up by several notches. Well! It is definitely setting new standards for its German counterparts but there was no information about the even more opulent S-Class Maybach that takes on the likes of even more luxurious models.  Mercedes-Benz told Autocar UK that the Maybach's official premiere has been scheduled in November this year.

Also Read: Top 10 Features Of The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

sm4qh7f4

The Mercedes-Benz Maybach will be positioned above the S-Class.

The ultra-luxury sedan will break cover at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China. We already know that the Maybach will be equipped with the 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine that will be belt out 612 bhp and a whopping peak torque of 1,000 Nm. But that's not the only powertrain that will be on offer. The S63e and S73e will get a hybrid powertrain where the 4.0-litre, V8 engine will be mated to an electric motor that will be add 132 bhp more to the S63e variant taking the total output to 690 bhp, while in the S73e variant it adds 198 bhp taking the total output to 794 bhp. No need to mention that it will get the 4Matic all-wheel drive system as well. Both AMG models will be equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack of 20kWh.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8

2019 mercedes maybach s650 pullman

It will have an even longer wheelbase, liberating more space inside.

The S-Class has already upped the ante in the technology department as well with the new 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen being the magnum opus. The Maybach will surely push the standards even higher with everything it will pack in and that really keeps us excited for the November unveil.

Source: Autocar UK

