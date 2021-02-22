2021 Piaggio Ape e-City And e-Xtra Electric FX Range 3-Wheeler Launch: What To Expect

The Piaggio Ape e-Xtra will be the first electric 3-wheeler from the company for the cargo segment

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (PVPL) India is all set to launch two electric three-wheelers tomorrow, on February 23, 2021. While the first model is the 2021 Ape e-City for the passenger segment, the company is also launching its first electric three-wheeler for the cargo segment, the Ape e-Xtra. Both electric three-wheelers are part of the company's new FX Range, which essentially mean Fixed Battery Technology. Compared to the existing Ape e-City, which comes with a swappable battery, the 2021 models will come with fixed batteries, and we have been told that it is mainly due to customer demand.

Both, the Piaggio Ape e-City and the Ape e-Xtra are part of the FX range, which come with fixed batteries

Also Read: Piaggio Ape Electrik Electric 3-Wheeler Launched In India

Now, the existing Piaggio Ape e-City is powered by a 4.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, and it can offer around 70-80 km range on a full charge. With the addition of the fixed batter model, we could expect better battery performance and range from the electric rickshaw. On the features front, the electric three-wheeler gets a first-in-class digital instrument cluster, offering information like state of charge, drive modes, service alerts, economy mode and more. It also gets an automatic gearbox with no gear and clutch, and doors for additional safety. And all of them are likely to the retained. The model with the swappable battery will also continue to remain on sale.

Also Read: Piaggio Launches The Ape E-City Electric Auto In Thiruvananthapuram And Kozhikode

The existing Piaggio Ape e-City is powered by a 4.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, and it can offer around 70-80 km range on a full charge

Also Read: Piaggio Partners With Sun Mobility For Swappable Battery Technology

As for the all-new Ape e-Xtra for the cargo segment, we expect the electric rickshaw to come with a bigger battery, offering more range, which will translate to better profitability for its customers. Technical details and other specification will be announced at the time of its launch. We would also expect Piaggo to offer a similar set of features with the cargo electric three-wheeler, which includes the digital instrument cluster, automatic gearbox with no gear and clutch, and doors for additional safety. The electric Ape e-Xtra for the cargo segment will come with a 6-feet deck area which can be customised for the delivery segment as well. The vehicles will also come with the company Piaggio Connect telematics solution.

Also Read: Piaggio Launches E-Commerce Platform For Commercial Vehicles

Upon launch, both electric three-wheelers from Piaggio will mainly compete with the Mahindra Treo range, which includes the Treo e-rickshaw for the passenger segment, and Treo Zor electric three-wheeler for the cargo segment. Both come with 48-volt batteries in multiple capacities.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.