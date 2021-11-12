2021 Porsche Macan Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 83.21 Lakh

Porsche today launched the 2021 Macan luxury SUV in India, with prices starting at Rs. 83.21 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The car was launched in India alongside the all-new Porsche Taycan electric sports car, which has been priced starting from Rs. 1.50 crore (ex-showroom, India). This is the second mid-life facelift for the luxury SUV, which had previously received an update in 2019. Globally, the updated Porsche Macan made its debut earlier this year in July 2021, and the SUV was introduced with some styling revisions, performance enhancements, and a new cabin.

The 2021 Porsche Macan is offered in three variants - Macan, Macan S, and Macan GTS

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head for Porsche India, said "Introducing such a revolutionary model as the Taycan and the latest iteration of our popular Macan, to coincide with our dealer expansion is proof positive of the roadmap we are creating for future business growth in India as we invest in new product and facilities throughout 2022. The order books are now open for both Taycan and Macan with first deliveries due early next year."

The 2021 Porsche Macan is offered in three variants - Macan, Macan S, and Macan GTS. Porsche will be offering a range of 14 colours newly available for the Macan. In terms of styling, the SUV looks much sharper now. Upfront, it gets a redesigned nose with an inlay in exterior colour making it look even more imposing on the road. On the new GTS, the centre of the nose section, as well as a number of other elements, are finished in black. The rear is now rounded off towards the road by a striking diffuser. LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Sport Design exterior mirrors are now standard on all models. Larger wheels are also fitted as standard, which measures at least 19 inches for the Macan, 20 inches for the Macan S and 21 inches for the Macan GTS.

The Macan gets a 10.9-inch full HD touch display of the Porsche Communication Management, featuring Apple CarPlay, navigation, voice control, a Wi-Fi hotspot and the Porsche Connect App

The Porsche Macan also gets a heavily updated cabin with new interior trim options and a newly designed centre console. Porsche has made use of touch surfaces instead of tactile buttons, along with a shorter selector lever for the centre of the clearly organised control module. The signature analogue clock at the top of the dashboard is now also standard equipment. The Macan gets a 10.9-inch full HD touch display of the Porsche Communication Management, featuring Apple CarPlay, navigation, voice control, a Wi-Fi hotspot and the Porsche Connect App. The Macan is fitted with the new multi-function and GT sports steering wheels of the 911 and Panamera. Also, the interior is finished in black as standard, with leather packages in different colours available as options.

As for engine options, the entry-level Macan gets a 2.0-litre, in-line-four, turbocharged motor that makes 261 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. As for the Macan S and Macan GTS, they come with a bigger 2.9-litre V6 engine which makes 375 bhp and 520 Nm of max torque in the Macan S, and 434 bhp and 550 Nm of torque in the GTS. All three versions come mated to Porsche's 7-speed PDK DCT unit.