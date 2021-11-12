All-Electric Porsche Taycan And Macan Facelift India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications

  • Home
Porsche India is finally launching the long-awaited Taycan electric sports car and the the 2021 Macan facelift in India today, and we will be bringing you all the live updates here.
12-Nov-21 09:45 AM IST
Porsche India has finally launched the long-awaited Taycan electric sports car in India today. The car has been in the global markets for about two years now and now it's finally coming to India. Porsche was supposed to launch the all-electric Taycan in 2020 itself, however, the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker to postpone the launch. To make things even more interesting, the company has also launched the 2021 Porsche Macan facelift in India today.

Also Read: 2021 Porsche Macan Launched In India; Prices | Porsche Taycan Electric Range Launched In India
 

The Porsche Taycan offers a maximum output of 600 bhp and a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries

Also Read: Porsche Taycan Review

The Porsche Taycan sports two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that can churn out a maximum of 600 bhp and will a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. The electric car will get 800-volt chargers with fast charging capability, which can offer a 400 km range in 15 minutes of charge time. It can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

Also Read: Porsche Taycan Electric Sports Car And Macan India Launch Date Announced

Porsche is likely to launch 3 variants of the Macan in India - Macan, Macan S, and Macan GTS

As for the Macan facelift, globally, Porsche offers the SUV in three trim options - Macan, Macan S, and Macan GTS, and India is expected to get all three. The entry-level Macan will get a 2.0-litre, in-line-four, turbocharged motor that makes 261 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. As for the other two, they come with a bigger 2.9-litre V6 engine which makes 375 bhp and 520 Nm of max torque in the Macan S, and 434 bhp and 550 Nm of torque in the GTS. All three versions come mated to Porsche's 7-speed PDK DCT unit.

Here Are All The Highlights From The Launch Of The All-Electric Porsche Taycan And Macan Facelift:

