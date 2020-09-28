New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport Prices Announced

After announcing details about the 2021 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in July 2020, Land Rover India has now officially released the prices for the SUVs, which start at Rs. 88.24 lakh, going up to Rs. 4.09 crore.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The 2021 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport now get a new a 3.0-litre diesel mild-hybrid engine

Highlights

  • The Range Rover Sport is priced between Rs. 88.24 lakh to Rs. 1.50 crore
  • The Range Rover SUV is priced from Rs. 1.96 crore to Rs. 4.09 crore
  • Both SUVs get a new 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel engine

Land Rover India has released the prices for the 2021 Model Year (MY) Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models. While the more affordable Range Rover Sport is priced in the range of ₹ 88.24 lakh to ₹ 1.50 crore, the flagship Range Rover SUV is priced from ₹ 1.96 crore to ₹ 4.09 crore (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). It was just in July this year that the carmaker released details about the 2021 models, which saw the introduction of a 3.0-litre diesel mild-hybrid engine. Also, the 2021 Range Rover is offered in both standard wheelbase and long wheelbase (LWB) models, and it will also get special editions like - the Westminster Edition, Westminster Black Edition and Range Rover Fifty.

Also Read: 2021 Range Rover Range Unveiled With New Mild Hybrid Powertrain

h5177hqc

The 2021 Range Rover comes in 3 special edition variants - Westminster Edition, Westminster Black Edition and Range Rover Fifty

Range Rover Sport Price
2.0 Petrol S ₹ 88.24 lakh
2.0 Petrol SE ₹ 95.42 lakh
2.0 Petrol HSE ₹ 1 crore
3.0 Diesel S ₹ 1.08 crore
3.0 Diesel SE ₹ 1.23 crore
3.0 Diesel HSE ₹ 1.40 crore
3.0 Diesel HSE Dynamic ₹ 1.43 crore
3.0 Diesel HSE Silver ₹ 1.48 crore
3.0 Diesel HSE Dynamic Black ₹ 1.50 crore
3.0 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic ₹ 1.72 crore

The Range Rover Sport is offered in a total of 7 variants - S, SE, HSE, HSE Dynamic, Autobiography Dynamic, HSE Silver and HSE Dynamic Black variants, and 10 different iterations, depending on engine option. Engine options, of course, includes a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol (P300) engine that makes 296 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, along with the new 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel mild-hybrid engine, which is tuned to make 296 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Range Rover EV And Jaguar XJ Electric Delayed Owing To The Pandemic

dq386bug

The Range Rover is offered in both standard wheelbase and long wheelbase (LWB) models

The flagship SUV, Range Rover, on the other hand, comes in a total of 7 variants - Vogue, Westminster, Westminster Black, Vogue SE, Autobiography, Range Rover Fifty and SVAutobiography, which are offered in 16 different iterations depending on engine options. Also, only the Vouge trim gets the option of a standard wheelbase, rest all get the longer wheelbase as standard. Engine options for the 2021 Range Rover include the 394 bhp 3.0-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine that comes with mild-hybrid technology and the new 296 bhp 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel mild-hybrid engine.

2021 Range Rover Petrol Diesel
3.0 Petrol Vogue ₹ 1.96 crore ₹ 1.96 crore
3.0 Petrol LWB Vogue ₹ 2.11 crore ₹ 2.11 crore
3.0 Petrol LWB Westminster ₹ 2.18 crore ₹ 2.18 crore
3.0 Petrol LWB Westminster Black ₹ 2.24 crore ₹ 2.24 crore
3.0 Petrol LWB Vogue SE ₹ 2.31 crore ₹ 2.31 crore
3.0 Petrol LWB Autobiography ₹ 2.58 crore ₹ 2.58 crore
3.0 Petrol LWB Range Rover Fifty ₹ 2.76 crore ₹ 2.76 crore
3.0 Petrol LWB SVAutobiography ₹ 4.08 crore ₹ 4.08 crore

Also Read: Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV

85ec0mm4

The 2021 Range Rover Sport comes with a 2.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel mild hybrid engine

0 Comments

On its website, Land Rover India has also listed the a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology and an SVR trim under the Range Rover Sport model. The petrol hybrid is tuned to make 394 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque, which SVR gets a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine that is tuned to make 567 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. However, the prices for these variants haven't been listed yet, so it's likely to be introduced later.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2021 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport Prices Announced 2021 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport Prices Announced
Diesel Prices Marginally Reduced By Up To 10 Paise In Metros; Petrol Prices Left Untouched Diesel Prices Marginally Reduced By Up To 10 Paise In Metros; Petrol Prices Left Untouched
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999 BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
Bentley’s New Engineering Test Facility In UK Nears Completion Bentley’s New Engineering Test Facility In UK Nears Completion
MotoGP: Quartararo Wins Catalan GP; Takes Back Lead In Standings MotoGP: Quartararo Wins Catalan GP; Takes Back Lead In Standings
F1: Bottas Wins Russian GP As Hamilton Fails To Equal Schumacher's Record At Sochi  F1: Bottas Wins Russian GP As Hamilton Fails To Equal Schumacher's Record At Sochi 
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September
Volkswagen India Launches Das WeltAuto Excellence Centres For Pre-Owned Cars Volkswagen India Launches Das WeltAuto Excellence Centres For Pre-Owned Cars
Volkswagen And Uber Launch Pilot Project With Electric Vehicles In Berlin Volkswagen And Uber Launch Pilot Project With Electric Vehicles In Berlin
China's GAC, BMW Expect China Sales To Grow This Year China's GAC, BMW Expect China Sales To Grow This Year
China's Changan Ford JV Sales To Grow This Year China's Changan Ford JV Sales To Grow This Year
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Hyundai Reveals The RM20e Electric Sports Car Hyundai Reveals The RM20e Electric Sports Car
Diesel Rates Reduced By Up To 14 Paise Across All Metros; Petrol Price Unchanged For Third Consecutive Day Diesel Rates Reduced By Up To 14 Paise Across All Metros; Petrol Price Unchanged For Third Consecutive Day
Ferrari Showcases The All-New One-Off Omologata Ferrari Showcases The All-New One-Off Omologata
Image of Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities