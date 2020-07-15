2021 Range Rover Sport Diesel Unveiled With A New Mild Hybrid Powertrain

In 2018, Land Rover announced that all its future models will have at least one hybrid variant and we have already seen that happening in the new Range Rover range last year when the petrol plug-in hybrid variant (PHEV) was introduced. Building up on its electrified line-up, Land Rover has now introduces a new mild hybrid powertrain in the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The Range Rover Sport has been the benchmark in the performance inclined luxury SUV segment and taking things a notch higher now is the all-new 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine coupled with an electric motor. Land Rover says that the new powertrain strikes a good balance between the performance of a V8 motor and fuel efficiency of a V6.

What's really impressive is that the 3.0-litre diesel engine is offered in the MHEV iteration as standard, unlike its petrol version which gets a single PHEV variant. In the diesel variants, the 3.0-litre mill is coupled with a RDE2 certified 48V electric motor in all the three variants but in a different state of tune. In the base D250 trim it belts out 246 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque, in the mid-spec D300 it is tuned to churn out 296 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque and in the range topping D350 variant it ekes out 345 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph sprint comes in 6.9 seconds which is quick for a bulbous SUV of this size. The petrol variants continue with the existing 2.0-litre four-cylinder, 3.0-litre six-cylinder and 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 engines. The 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain in the P400e petrol variant delivers a fuel economy of 30.3 kmpl which is the best-in-class, despite churning out a strong power output of 398 bhp and 640 Nm of peak torque.

The HSE Silver edition builds on with a suite of sophisticated Shadow Atlas exterior trim finishes.

Now in terms of design and cabin layout the Range Rover Sport hasn't changed, but it now gets new body colour options and interior trims. The SV Premium Palette paint colour range with Satin finishes has been refreshed with eight new colours including Tourmaline Brown, Amethyst Grey-Purple and Petrolix Blue. New special-edition models join the existing line-up with the HSE Silver, HSE Dynamic Black and SVR Carbon Edition. The existing HST is now offered with another powerful engine option with a new D350 diesel. The HSE Silver edition builds on with a suite of sophisticated Shadow Atlas exterior trim finishes, privacy glass and 21-inch gloss black and contrast diamond-turned alloy wheels fitted as standard. Finished in Santorini Black or Carpathian Grey with contrast roof, the HSE Dynamic Black or HSE Dynamic Stealth edition also get a fixed panoramic roof, Ebony Premium Headlining and Meridian Surround Sound System as standard.

The Carbon Edition features an exposed carbon fibre hood centre section, front bumper insert surrounds and main grille and vent surrounds among others.

For customers who wish to have supercar like performance from their SUVs, Range Rover offers the monstrous SVR Carbon Edition in the Range Rover Sport family, which makes 567 bhp. It uses extensive carbon fibre detailing. The Carbon Edition features an exposed carbon fibre hood centre section, front bumper insert surrounds, main grille and vent surrounds, as well as a range of other carbon fibre exterior design details, carbon fibre interior trim finishers, exclusive SVR carbon edition treadplates, a carbon fibre engine cover and 22-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels.

The Touch Pro Duo infotainment features enhance connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G Wi-Fi connections for up to eight devices as standard.

On the inside, the integrated Touch Pro Duo infotainment features enhance connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G Wi-Fi connections for up to eight devices as standard across the Range Rover Sport line-up. The new embedded Spotify app also gives Spotify premium subscribers instant access to millions of tracks and podcasts directly through Touch Pro Duo without the need to synchronise a smartphone with the vehicle. It also gets a cabin air ionisation system with PM2.5 filtration which is controlled via a 'Purify' button within the touchscreen infotainment. It filters out fine dust particles and allergens and neutralises odours.

