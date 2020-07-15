2021 Range Rover Line-up Revealed

Land Rover has updated the Range Rover luxury SUV for 2021 model year and while the cosmetic changes are few, the biggest update is the new range of 3.0-litre 6-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines. The Range Rover celebrates 50 years of its existence this year, with the first model being launched in 1970. While the design elements like the clamshell bonnet, floating roof and the trademark vents on the front fenders stay similar to the previous model, Land Rover has come up with a number of special edition models to commemorate 50 years of the Range Rover.

(The retro-themed Tuscan Blue on the limited edition Range Rover Fifty along with the Bahama Gold and Davos White shades will be commissioned by Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division)

The first special edition, rather, limited edition model is the Range Rover Fifty, an homage to the first ever Range Rover. Only 1,970 units of the Range Rover Fifty will be manufactured and it will get a special shade which is a nod to the colour in which the first Range Rover was manufactured. The Range Rover Fifty limited edition is joined by the Westminster and Westminster Black editions, while the exclusive SVAutobiography Dynamic Black is also new to the line-up.

(The 2021 Range Rover also gets a special Westminster edition)

The 2021 Range Rover is a connected SUV, gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard along with eight 4G Wi-Fi connections. In terms of safety, the SUV gets lane departure warning, emergency braking and cruise control with speed limiter as standard fitment. In terms of creature comfort, the new Range Rover gets cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filters. The SUV range also gets a three-zone ambient lighting with 10 colour options. The colour and the intensity of the lighting can be controlled on the tri-colour LEDs. The Range Rover continues to get the Terrain-2 response system with seven driving modes.

(For 2021, Land Rover is offering a completely new range of 3.0-litre 6-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines, which are said to be more efficient and refined)

Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover Chief Creative Officer, said, "In the world of luxury vehicles, the Range Rover has always stood apart as peerless and enduring. It's unique and pioneering sensibilities together with an unrivaled engineering approach have been the intrinsic values which our customers have admired since the first of the breed was revealed in 1970."

The new 2021 Range Rover portfolio will get up to seven engine options which include three new Ingenium diesel engines and three petrol engines along with a 2.0-litre PHEV unit. The new Ingenium engines are said to be efficient and refined than the outgoing engine range. These have been developed in-house by Land Rover.

