Land Rover Reveals New Ingenium Diesel Engine Line-up For 2021

Land Rover has taken the wraps off its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models for 2021. Both models are offered in multiple variants with a variety of engine options. In fact, Land Rover has developed a completely new range of Ingenium engines. The new 2021 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport portfolio will get up to seven engine options which include three diesel engines and three petrol engines along with a new 2.0-litre PHEV unit. The new Ingenium engines are said to be efficient and refined than the outgoing engine range. These have been developed in-house.

(Land Rover offers three diesel engine options for the 2021 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport range)

Ingenium diesel engines

The new range of Ingenium diesel engines is best-suited for customers who have high mileage or those who tow stuff regularly. These new engine are built around Jaguar's modular Aluminium engine architecture. The new range of 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engines is more refined and efficient than the outgoing range of diesel engines. Also, all diesel engines get 48V mild-hybrid technology to meet stringent emissions regulations. These engines deliver improved responses by harvesting and storing energy generated during deceleration and then redeploying it to assist the engine when accelerating.

Diesel engine options:

1. D250 - 245 bhp, 3.0-litre six cylinder, 600 Nm of torque at 1,250-2,250 rpm

2. D300 - 296 bhp, 3.0-litre six cylinder, 650 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,500 rpm

3. D350 - 345 bhp, 3.0-litre six cylinder, 700 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000 rpm

Petrol engines

(The 2021 Range Rover line-up gets a 2.0-litre PHEV powertrain with a full electric range of 40 km)

The petrol engine options stay the same as before for the Range Rover line-up. But the 2.0-litre P400e is a new unit. It is the most efficient engine on the 2021 Range Rover line-up. It gets a fully electric range of 40 kilometres. There is a 105 kW electric motor that is powered by a 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery. The standard fit Mode 3 charging cable significantly reduces charging times for the P400e, with a full charge taking less three hours, compared to 7.5 hours when using a Mode 2 charging cable. In addition to the electric motor, the engine also gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 296 bhp. The total power output is 398 bhp and the total torque output comes to massive 640 Nm. The claimed fuel efficiency comes to around 30 kmpl for this powertrain, as per the world harmonised light vehicle test procedure (WLTP) cycle

Petrol engine options:

1. P400 - 394 bhp, 3.0-litre six-cylinder, 550 Nm of torque at 2,000-5,000 rpm

2. P400e - 398 bhp, 2.0-litre four-cylinder PHEV, 640 Nm of torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm

3. P525 - 517 bhp, 5.0-litre V8 supercharged, 625 Nm of torque at 2,500-5,500 rpm

4. P565 - 556 bhp, 5.0-litre V8 supercharged, 700 Nm of torque at 3,500-5,000 rpm

