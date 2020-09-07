Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV

Prabhas, a popular Telugu actor earned a huge fan following throughout the country after the movie -Baahubali, which is the second highest-grossing Indian movie to date. The South superstar is well known for his heart of gold too. Giving one such example of his kind-heartedness, the actor recently gifted his gym trainer - Laxman Reddy a new made-in-India Range Rover Velar SUV worth ₹ 73.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Prabhas' gym trainer is a former bodybuilder and one that has the Mr. World 2010 title under his belt.

#Prabhas Gifted Car To His Gym Trainer

❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/AqlTx5Qqi0 — Team Rebel Sena™ (@TeamRebelSena) September 5, 2020

Also Read: Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5​

Talking about the luxurious SUV, the locally manufactured Range Rover Velar was launched in India last year with a starting of ₹ 72.47 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the carmaker later increased the price of the SUV to ₹ 73.30 lakh. Previously, the SUV was offered with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. The company has opted to approach the Indian market with a petrol-only model of the Velar.

Also Read: First BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV Delivered To The President Of India​

The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit from the company's Ingenium family. The engine churns 177 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system. The petrol model can clock three-figure mark in just 7.1 seconds. The SUV also gets All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system that helps in maintaining steady speed in challenging conditions like mud, dirt roads and wet grass.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class​

The Range Rover Velar luxury SUV comes with a 2,0-litre petrol engine

The locally manufactured Velar SUV is equipped with features such as touch pro duo, activity key, Wi-Fi and pro services, meridian sound system, four-zone climate control, cabin air ionisation, premium leather interiors, 20-inch wheels with full-size spare wheel, R-Dynamic exterior pack, adaptive dynamics, premium LED headlights with signature LED DRLs and more.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.