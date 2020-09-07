New Cars and Bikes in India
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV

The South actor Prabhas, showed gifted a new Range Rover Velar SUV to his gym trainer, Laxman Reddy.

| Updated:
The Range Rover Velar luxury SUV gifted by Prabhas is priced at Rs. 73.30 lakh

Highlights

  • Prabhas gifts luxurious SUV to fitness trainer Laxman Reddy
  • Laxman Reddy is a former bodybuilder with Mr World 2010 award
  • Range Rover Velar luxury SUV is priced in India at Rs. 73.30 lakh

Prabhas, a popular Telugu actor earned a huge fan following throughout the country after the movie -Baahubali, which is the second highest-grossing Indian movie to date. The South superstar is well known for his heart of gold too. Giving one such example of his kind-heartedness, the actor recently gifted his gym trainer - Laxman Reddy a new made-in-India Range Rover Velar SUV worth ₹ 73.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Prabhas' gym trainer is a former bodybuilder and one that has the Mr. World 2010 title under his belt.

Also Read: Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5​

Talking about the luxurious SUV, the locally manufactured Range Rover Velar was launched in India last year with a starting of ₹ 72.47 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the carmaker later increased the price of the SUV to ₹ 73.30 lakh. Previously, the SUV was offered with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. The company has opted to approach the Indian market with a petrol-only model of the Velar.

Also Read: First BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV Delivered To The President Of India​

The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit from the company's Ingenium family. The engine churns 177 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system. The petrol model can clock three-figure mark in just 7.1 seconds. The SUV also gets All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system that helps in maintaining steady speed in challenging conditions like mud, dirt roads and wet grass.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class​

range rover velar to get petrol and diesel engines

The Range Rover Velar luxury SUV comes with a 2,0-litre petrol engine

0 Comments

The locally manufactured Velar SUV is equipped with features such as touch pro duo, activity key, Wi-Fi and pro services, meridian sound system, four-zone climate control, cabin air ionisation, premium leather interiors, 20-inch wheels with full-size spare wheel, R-Dynamic exterior pack, adaptive dynamics, premium LED headlights with signature LED DRLs and more.

Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
