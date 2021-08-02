2022 KTM RC 390 Images Leaked Online

The images of the all-new KTM RC 390 were leaked online, on KTM's website briefly, but that was enough for some eagle-eyed readers/viewers to spot the same. And lo! We now have a good idea of what all has changed on the new model and how it actually looks! Beginning with the design, the colour combination of orange and blue looks really good and will definitely make the bike stand out on the road. The fairing up front gets a carbon-fibre finish and features a slightly taller screen.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto, Pierer Mobility AG Agree On Restructuring Shareholding In KTM

(The front end of the new RC 390 gets significant updates)

The fairing is also flanked by two strips of LED lights, which are likely to be indicators (in India). The headlight will be an LED unit as well and while most of the panels seem to be similar to the outgoing model, the seats look thicker, which could be an indication of being better-padded. The ergonomics are said to be comfier, with a slightly more upright riding position than the current model. The rear section gets a new bolt-on subframe, which will be easier to replace in case of damage. The triple clamp and the clip-on handlebars are new units too.

Also Read: KTM India Reports Over 50% Sales Growth In First Half Of 2021

(The international-spec model of the RC 390 is likely to get adjustable suspension)

The 2022 RC 390 is likely to get a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and controls for media and phone calls. The other highlight is that the suspension is adjustable for compression and rebound damping on the front fork. But it may not make it to the India-spec model, just like the India-spec KTM 390 ADV misses out on adjustable front suspension. The rear suspension is likely to be adjustable for preload, as it is the case on the current model.

(The internals of the 373 cc single-cylinder engine have been re-worked significantly)

The new RC 390 is likely to get similar engine and specifications as before but with the internal components being heavily re-worked. The exhaust end-can gets a revised design and now has a mesh cover on the outlet as well. KTM may also offer a bi-directional quick-shifter, like on the current-gen 390 Duke and the 390 ADV.

Pictures Source: Yadu Kanakkaparambil