2022 Land Rover Range Rover Bookings open In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.32 Crore

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover made its global debut in October last year and now the company is gearing up to launch the SUV in India. Land Rover is now accepting pre-bookings for the new Range Rover and has confirmed that ex-showroom prices for the new SUV will start at Rs. 2.32 crore. However, the company has yet not revealed the complete prices for all variants and iterations and that is likely to happen at a later date when prices will be announced officially. The new Range Rover is underpinned by the MLA-Flex platform and will be offered in both standard and long-wheelbase versions. For the first time, the automaker is offering the option of a seven-seater too in the Range Rover, thanks to a 200 mm longer wheelbase.

The new chassis is 50 per cent stiffer, which makes for 25 per cent lesser vibrations than before.

The new-generation Range Rover looks familiar and the distinct silhouette is instantly recognisable. It looks more polished with the new grille and headlamp offering a seamless integration, while the flat surfaces make for an impressive drag coefficient of just 0.30 cd. The model rides on 23-inch alloy wheels in the global markets, while the India-spec model is expected to ride on smaller 21-inch wheels. The rear sports blacked-out taillights connected by the black bar on the tailgate that integrates the turn indicators.

The new-generation Range Rover gets flatter surfaces with fewer lines that help achieve a drag cofficient of just 0.30 cd.

On the inside, the model gets a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster, while the centre console features a large 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with haptic feedback. At the back, passengers get 11.4-inch entertainment displays that are mounted on the front seatbacks. With the Executive Class Rear Seats, there's an 8.0-inch touchscreen in the centre armrest. The new-generation Range Rover also gets a 1600-watt, 35-speaker Meridian Signature Sound System while the Autobiography trim will come with the world-first active noise-cancelling speakers embedded in the headrest that help make the cabin quieter. The new Range Rover also uses more sustainable luxury materials in the cabin.

The cabin gets dual 13.1-inch screens for the console and infotainment system. The cabin uses luxurious yet sustainable materials says Land Rover.

The Range Rover rides on an adaptive air suspension with a new five-link rear axle that uses the navigation system to adjust the system depending on the road ahead. The unit also operates the adaptive cruise control and steering assist to further smoothen out the ride quality. The model also gets electronically controlled active anti-roll bars which have a faster reaction time now and can apply 1400 Nm of torque against the body. Moreover, it also gets all-wheel steering that can electrically move the rear wheels up to 7.3 degrees, improving its manoeuvrability, especially in tight spaces by reducing the turning radius to less than 11 metres.

The new-generation Range Rover gets the options of a seven-seater layout for the first time.

The new Range Rover also gets a 360-degree camera with Nightshift mode and an app-based parking feature that allows you to step out of the vehicle and park the same using the mobile app. Land Rover has also added the 2022 Range Rover with an updated Terrain Response 2 system, while the water wading capacity now stands at 900 mm and comes with sonar technology that will tell you if the wading depth increases. The new chassis is also 50 per cent stiffer than the previous iteration, which also makes for 25 per cent lesser vibrations than before.

The split tailgate continues to remain a functional element on the new Range Rover and also incorporates a backrest.

Speaking of its engine line-up, the British carmaker has confirmed that the 2022 Range Rover will come with 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines coupled with the 48-volt mild-hybrid tech. The range-topping 4.4-litre V8 will also be on offer. The 3.0-litre petrol engine is tuned to put out 389 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque while the 3.0-litre diesel powertrain puts out 243 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The full-fat 4.4-litre V8 516 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants offered in the global market is still confirmed for India.