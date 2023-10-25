Actor Pooja Hegde Adds A Range Rover To Her Garage
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
25-Oct-23 07:25 PM IST
Highlights
- Pooja chose the Lantau Bronze shade for her SUV
- Prices for the Range Rover start at Rs 2.39 crore (ex-showroom)
- Pooja Hegde joins a list of celebrities who own this luxury SUV
We Indians love to buy something new during festive seasons, and this sentiment is not just popular among the general masses, but celebrities as well. Several actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhat and Shraddha Kapoor brought home a new car this month and now Pooja Hegde has joined the bandwagon. The versatile actor, who is known for her work in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil cinema, recently acquired a brand-new Range Rover SUV. The luxury SUV has been a popular choice among celebs and prices for this flagship Land Rover SUV start at Rs 2.39 crore (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Actor Shraddha Kapoor Brings Home Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Worth Rs. 4.04 Crore
Pooja was spotted with her new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai
On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Pooja was spotted with her new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai, showcasing it in the elegant Lantau Bronze shade. Pooja Hegde joins a list of celebrities who own this luxury SUV, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jeetendra Kapoor, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan among others.
Also Read: Actor Alia Bhatt Adds A Range Rover Autobiography To Her Garage
The latest iteration of the Range Rover offers three engine options
The latest iteration of the Range Rover offers customers a choice of three engine options. These include a 3.0-litre petrol engine, a 3.0-litre diesel engine, and a 4.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 3.0-litre engines feature mild-hybrid technology, with the petrol variant generating 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, while the diesel version produces 351 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.
Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Takes Delivery Of The Land Rover Defender 130
For those seeking a rather powerful performance, the turbocharged petrol engine delivers 523 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph. All three engine options come with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
In addition to her new Range Rover SUV, Pooja Hegde's car collection reportedly includes other vehicles such as the Audi Q7, a Porsche Cayenne, and a BMW 5-series sedan.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Land Rover Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades
2 hours ago
With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.
2 hours ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
4 hours ago
Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.
6 hours ago
The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.
8 hours ago
Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.
8 hours ago
These benefits will be available until November 15
9 hours ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
1 day ago
The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
1 day ago
HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market
1 day ago
The X4 M40i marks the return of BMW’s Coupe-SUV to India after a brief hiatus.
1 day ago
Honda's vision for the new Prelude is to create a sporty coupe with a strong hybrid powertrain
2 days ago
Shraddha Kapoor has taken the internet by storm by acquiring a Lamborghini finished in Ross Anteros shade on the occasion of Dussehra
3 days ago
Amitabh Bachchan's Defender 130 is finished in Sedona Red shade was seen on a flatbed trailer outside his residence
4 days ago
Both Alia Bhatt and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, have recently acquired the same SUV model