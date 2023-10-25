Actor Pooja Hegde Adds A Range Rover To Her Garage

We Indians love to buy something new during festive seasons, and this sentiment is not just popular among the general masses, but celebrities as well. Several actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhat and Shraddha Kapoor brought home a new car this month and now Pooja Hegde has joined the bandwagon. The versatile actor, who is known for her work in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil cinema, recently acquired a brand-new Range Rover SUV. The luxury SUV has been a popular choice among celebs and prices for this flagship Land Rover SUV start at Rs 2.39 crore (ex-showroom).

Pooja was spotted with her new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Pooja was spotted with her new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai, showcasing it in the elegant Lantau Bronze shade. Pooja Hegde joins a list of celebrities who own this luxury SUV, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jeetendra Kapoor, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan among others.

The latest iteration of the Range Rover offers three engine options

The latest iteration of the Range Rover offers customers a choice of three engine options. These include a 3.0-litre petrol engine, a 3.0-litre diesel engine, and a 4.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 3.0-litre engines feature mild-hybrid technology, with the petrol variant generating 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, while the diesel version produces 351 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

For those seeking a rather powerful performance, the turbocharged petrol engine delivers 523 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph. All three engine options come with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

In addition to her new Range Rover SUV, Pooja Hegde's car collection reportedly includes other vehicles such as the Audi Q7, a Porsche Cayenne, and a BMW 5-series sedan.

