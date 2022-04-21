2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift India Launch Highlights: Design, Features, Tech, Specifications, Prices

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift is all set to go on sale in India today and this time around Maruti is giving its premium MPV a rather comprehensive update. While the changes to its design and interior are likely to remains subtle, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift will receive a major change in heart, sourcing in the new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder dual-jet petrol engine from the Ertiga along with the new six-speed automatic torque converter transmission with paddle shifters. The five-speed manual gearbox will remain standard.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift: What We Know So Far

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

In terms of looks, Maruti Suzuki has tried to make things fresh courtesy a revised radiator grille and sharper front bumper that sports chunky silver skid plate. The headlamp cluster has been tweaked as well and while the overall profile remains unchanged, the new XL6 facelift will get a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, expect to see a revised taillight along with a slightly redesigned rear bumper.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift: Price Expectation

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will also get a new infotainment system and 360-degree camera view.

On the inside, the biggest will be seen in the tech and creature comforts department. It is likely to get the new SmartPlay Pro Infotainment system with connected tech, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The touchscreen will also support the 360-degree camera view which is a new feature the XL6 facelift is expected to get. Other additions include new ventilated seats in the front row and remote engine start / stop system to pre-cool the car.

Here are the live updates from the India launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: