2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift: Variants Explained
While styling updates in the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift is limited to mere cosmetic changes along with the addition of a size bigger alloy wheels, it has received a healthy dose of additions in the tech and creature comforts department.
Highlights
- The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 has received a comprehensive update.
- It will be offered in 3 variants in India- Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus.
- It gets four airbags, ESP and hill hold assist as standard.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift has been launched in India in three variant- Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus with ex-showroom prices starting at Rs. 11.29 lakh and going all the way up to Rs. 14.55 lakh. While styling updates on the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift is limited to mere cosmetic changes along with the addition of a size bigger alloy wheels, it has received substantial additions in the tech and creature comforts department. Here's the list of all the features you get in the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift in each variant.
Zeta
- Front Grille with Sweeping X-Bar Element
- Front and Rear Skid Plates with Side Claddings
- New Back Door Garnish with Chrome Insert
- Dual-Tone Machined-Finish R-16 Alloy Wheels
- Quad Chamber LED Reflector Headlamps
- Integrated LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs)
- Smoke Grey LED Tail Lamps with Light Guide
- Chrome Plated Door Handles
- Body Coloured Outside Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal Lamp
- Shark Fin Antenna
- All-Black Sporty Interiors
- Sculpted Dashboard with Premium Stone Finish and Rich Silver Accents
- Height Adjustable Driver Seat
- 2nd Row Plush Captain Seats with One-Touch Recline and Slide
- 3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split and Recline
- Flexible Space with 3rd Row Flat Fold
- Sliding Armrest with Utility Box (Front Row)
- 2nd Row Individual Armrests
- Adjustable Headrests in Front Row, 2nd Row and 3rd Row
- Chrome Finish Inside Door Handles
- Split Type Luggage Board
- Front Overhead Console with Map Lamp and Sunglass Holder
- Premium Soft Touch Roof Lining
- Soft Touch Door Trim Armrest
- MID with Coloured TFT
- Gear Shift Indicator (MT only)
- Eco Drive Illumination
- Digital Clock
- Outside Temperature Gauge
- Fuel Consumption (Instantaneous and Avg)
- Distance to Empty
- Headlamp On Warning
- Door Ajar Warning Lamp
- Auto AC
- 2nd Row Roof Mounted AC with 3 Stage Speed Control
- Engine Push Start/Stop with Smart Key
- Bottle Holders (In Each Row)
- Air-Cooled Twin Cup Holder (Console)
- Smart Key
- Cruise Control
- Accessory Socket (12V) with Smartphone Storage Space (Front Row and 2nd Row)
- Accessory Socket (12V) 3rd Row
- Front/Rear Power Windows
- Auto Up/Down Power Window (Driver)
- Day & Night Adjustable IRVM
- Power, Tilt and Telescopic Steering
- Electrically Adjustable ORVMs
- Electrically Foldable ORVMs
- Cabin Lamp
- Door Courtesy lamp (Fr)
- Footwell Illumination (Fr)
- 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Speakers 4
- Tweeters 2
- USB Connectivity
- Steering Mounted Audio and Calling Controls
- Remote Control (Through App)
- 4 Airbags (Dual Front + Dual Front Seat Side)
- Reverse Parking Sensors
- ABS with EBD and Brake Assist
- ESP with Hill Hold
- Engine Immobilizer
- ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages (2nd Row Seats)
- Seat Belt Pre-tensioner with Force Limiters
- Seat Belt Reminder Lamp with Buzzer
- Front Seat Belt Height Adjuster
- Pinch Guard Power Window (Driver)
- High Speed Alert System#
- Speed Sensitive Auto Door Lock
- Security Alarm
- Central Locking
- LED Front Fog Lamps
- LED High Mount Stop Lamp
- Rear Wiper & Washer
- Rear Defogger
- Dual Horn
- Heartect platform
- Emergency Alerts
- Breakdown Notification
- Stolen Vehicle Notification and Tracking
- Tow Away Alert and Tracking
- Geo-Fence
- Time Fence
- Valet Alert
- Driving Behaviour Share Trip History
- Area Guidance Around Destination
- Vehicle Location Sharing
- Overspeed
- Seatbelt
- AC Idling
- Trip (Start & End)
- Low Fuel & Low Range
- Dashboard View
- Door Lock/Cancel Lock
- Hazard Light ON/OFF
- Headlight OFF
- Alarm
- Immobilizer Request
- Battery Health
- Remote AC
- Smartwatch Connectivity
- Suzuki Connect Skill for Amazon Alexa
Alpha (Features In Addition To Zeta Variant)
- B & C-Pillar Gloss Black Finish
- Leather Wrapped Flat Bottom Steering Wheel
- Premium Leatherette Seats
- Sun Visor Vanity Mirror Illumination
- Auto Headlamps with Follow Me Home and Lead Me to Vehicle
- IR Cut Front Windshield
- UV Cut Side Glasses and Quarter Glass
- 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Onboard Voice Assistant (Wake-up through ""Hi Suzuki"" with Barge-in Feature)
- 360 View Camera
Alpha Plus (Features In Addition To Alpha Variant)
- Glossy Black Outside Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal Lamp (Dual-Tone)
- Back Door Spoiler
- Dual-Tone Body Colour (Option)
- Chrome Element on Fender Side Garnish
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Seats
