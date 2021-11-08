2022 Yamaha XSR900 Unveiled

Yamaha has unveiled the 2022 Yamaha XSR900, updating the model with more power, new styling and several upgrades in technology. The model now gets a new cast alloy Deltabox frame that is lighter and is also said to contribute to the bike's better handling. The bike also gets full-LED lighting, a 3.5-inch TFT instrument console, 6-axis IMU along with four user-selectable ride modes and cruise control. The updated electronics include lean sensitive traction control system, slide control system and front wheel lift control system, along with cornering ABS.

Also Read: Yamaha FZ-X Review

The updated model now gets a new frame and bigger CP3 889 cc engine from the Yamaha MT-09, which makes 117 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm

The updated model now gets a new frame and bigger CP3 engine from the Yamaha MT-09, with a 889 cc displacement with power output now claimed at 117 bhp at 10,000 rpm and with peak torque increased to 93 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The six-speed transmission has been optimised with slightly higher gear ratios, with the changes designed to complement the increased moment of inertia of the crankshaft, and help provide balanced performance combined with a strong feeling of torque. Also included is a standard quickshifter as well as an assist-and-slipper clutch.

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid Review

The neo-retro design is unique, but it's peculiary, particularly the humped seat, and is sure to polarise opinion on the subject of the new XSR900's design.

The bike features a neo-retro design, which is sure to polarise opinion. The humped seat looks quite unique, and may not be to everyone's liking. But the bar-end mirrors, sharp body panels and the hiddent rear taillight give the updated XSR900 a clean design.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Yamaha Aerox 155

The 2022 Yamaha XSR900 has a flat and wide handlebar with nice-looking bar-end mirrors.

Components are top notch, and the new XSR900 has been updated to keep its focus on performance and handling. The new lightweight aluminium frame is said to have increased longitudinal, lateral and torsional rigidity, resulting in better straight line stability and agility. The 2022 Yamaha XSR900 has fully adjustable suspension, with an upside down KYB front fork with 130 mm travel, and rear monoshock with 137 mm travel. The new Yamaha XSR900 has been unveiled for European markets, and as things stand right now, there's no possibility of it being introduced in India.