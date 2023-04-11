  • Home
2023 Ford E-Transit Courier Debuts In Europe

Ford Pro has revealed the next generation of Transit Courier series, which is set to be launched next year.
Highlights
  • It will be built at Ford’s Craiova Plant in Romania
  • The total cargo volume is 25 per cent more than the outgoing model
  • It can charge at 100 kW for a 10-80% top-up in less than 35 minutes.

Ford Pro has revealed a new all-electric commercial vehicle, namely E-Transit Courier. This commercial vehicle brings connectivity along with productivity for compact van customers. the second-generation Courier will be built at Ford’s Craiova plant in Romania alongside the Ford Puma crossover, with which it shares a platform.

The all-new body design delivers increased payload capacity in all dimensions.

 

“E-Transit Courier moves its segment up a level with uncompromised EV performance, higher load capacity, and fully connected support including end-to-end charging solutions, Ford Pro E‑Telematics, and uptime-boosting FORDLiive,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe. “Ford Pro’s long-standing market leadership gives us unrivaled insight into customers’ needs and means we can help them get big productivity from their compact vans with more connectivity and capability than ever before.”

 

Also Read: Ford Withdraws Petition Seeking U.S. Approval To Deploy Self-Driving Vehicles

 The maximum payload for the all-electric model is 700 kg

 

E-Transit courier’s all-new body design delivers increased payload capacity in all dimensions. The width between the rear wheel arches is 1,220 mm, enabling the compact van to carry two Euro pallets for the first time. Total cargo volume is now 2.9 m, 25 per cent more than the outgoing model. This can be further increased using the new load-through bulkhead feature, which enables customers to carry items such as planks or pipe over 2,600 mm long. The maximum payload for the all-electric model is 700 kg, with a maximum towing weight of 750 kg. 

 

Also Read: Ford In $4.5 Billion Deal For EV Battery Materials Plant

 It can charge at 100 kW for a 10-80% top-up in less than 35 minutes

 

The company is looking forward to electrifying its Transit family of commercial vehicles, joining the larger E-Transit and E-Transit custom models in the Ford Pro portfolio. Full technical details of the EV will be revealed closer to launch. It can charge at 100 kW for a 10-80% top-up in less than 35 minutes. E-Transit Courier also comes with a year of complimentary access to the BlueOval Charge Network, which is set to include 500,000 public chargers by 2024.

 

